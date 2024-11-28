Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

evo Car of the Year issue 329 now available to pre-order

evo's 2024 Car of the Year issue has arrived – pre-order a copy to be one of the first to read the spectacular 83-page test

by: Yousuf Ashraf
28 Nov 2024
evo issue 3294

It's time to crown the very best performance car launched in the last 12 months. evo Car of the Year 2024 is here, featuring nine of the most desirable and exciting driver's cars you can buy on equally spectacular roads in the Pyrénées – and on track. 

To have a copy of our eCoty issue delivered to your door as early as possible, fresh off the printers, pre-order now via the evo shop.

> Pre-order your copy of eCoty 2024

Though we've anticipated the demise of combustion-engined performance cars for what feels like years and years, one look at our eCoty line-up reveals there’s still an eclectic, varied and characterful selection of driving machines to sink your teeth into in 2024. 

Some are familiar – the refreshed McLaren Artura and Mazda MX-5, for example – and others push established concepts to new extremes. Think Audi’s hunkered-down, IMSA-liveried RS6 GT and the new, 656bhp Aston Martin Vantage

evo issue 3294

Anything that's delivered a thrilling, memorable drive in the last 12 months has made the cut, no matter the body shape, the number of cylinders or driven wheels. Hence Morgan's Dynamic Handling Pack-equipped Plus Four lines up next to the Ford Mustang Dark Horse, Gen 2 Toyota GR Yaris and BMW M4 CS. Of course, there's a 911 too – this time the road-biased, GT3 RS-engined S/T

We established a pecking order across four glorious days of driving in the Pyrénées, in rain and shine, plus testing at the Navarra circuit. You can read the full feature and find out our winner by pre-ordering a copy of evo 329, which also includes first drives of the Alpine A290 electric hot hatch, Porsche’s new Panamera GTS, the new BMW M135 and more. 

Head to the evo shop to pre-order and be one of the first to have this year's eCoty delivered to your door. 

