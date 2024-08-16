The Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale is a £339k Porsche 911 GT3 RS rival

New carbon intake pods have been fitted to feed more air to the engine, too, with a large rear wing on swan neck supports dominating the rear end. This works in conjunction with a lip spoiler and a redesigned carbon diffuser to keep the GT2 planted at speed.

Despite the aero add ons the GT2 is 60kg lighter than the standard MC20, which tipped our scales at a portly 1700kg when we tested it. It has a slightly lower 199mph top speed than the base car – presumably due to the drag from the new aero parts – but is a fraction quicker to 62mph with a time of 2.8sec.

The GT2 gets a more powerful iteration of the MC20’s 3-litre ‘Nettuno’ twin-turbo V6, now producing 631bhp. Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres have been fitted to deploy its potential more effectively, and the GT2 gets new centre-lock wheels in place of the MC20’s five-lug items. Given the track focused brief of the GT2 and the extra aero load it generates, we’d be surprised if there aren’t further changes to its geometry and suspension, but no details have been revealed yet.

Inside the GT2 gets a motorsport-inspired makeover, with a flat-topped steering wheel with integrated shift lights, carbon bucket seats, an Alcantara-topped dash and a redesigned carbon centre console. The latter features a new drive mode switch with a display in its centre, in place of the MC20’s conventional rotary controller.

With the ordinary Maserati MC20 already priced at over £200k, it's no surprise that the GT2 Stradale comes with a punchy price tag. At £338,880 it's an eye-watering £146,280 more than the latest 911 GT3 RS, but at least there's a good chance you can find a spare allocation...