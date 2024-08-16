Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
The Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale is a £339k Porsche 911 GT3 RS rival

Maserati has taken inspiration from its GT2 racing project to turn the MC20 into a track car – should Porsche be worried?

by: Yousuf Ashraf
17 Oct 2024
Maserati GT2 Stradale17

The Maserati MC20 is one of the most visceral and thrilling supercars on sale in 2024, as attested by its 2022 evo Car of the Year victory. We didn’t think there was much room to make it more exciting, but with the launch of a GT2 Stradale version, Maserati aims to do just that. A £338,880 price tag makes it significantly more expensive than most rivals, but order books are now open in the UK with first deliveries set for 2025.

Unveiled at The Quail in California earlier this year, the GT2 Stradale is a track-focused 911 GT3 RS rival that takes inspiration from Maserati’s MC20-based GT2 race car. As part of the makeover, Maserati has applied an extensive aero package, a more powerful twin-turbo V6 and chassis tweaks to unlock more performance on a circuit, albeit while maintaining a level of road usability. 

The GT2 Stradale gets a host of bodywork modifications that take cues from the GT2 racer, starting with a new front bumper. The lower fascia is much more aggressive, with reprofiled intake vents and a deeper splitter finished in carbon. The new vented bonnet is carbon too, flanked by outlets above the front wheels to relieve air pressure inside the arches and reduce lift. 

New carbon intake pods have been fitted to feed more air to the engine, too, with a large rear wing on swan neck supports dominating the rear end. This works in conjunction with a lip spoiler and a redesigned carbon diffuser to keep the GT2 planted at speed. 

Despite the aero add ons the GT2 is 60kg lighter than the standard MC20, which tipped our scales at a portly 1700kg when we tested it. It has a slightly lower 199mph top speed than the base car – presumably due to the drag from the new aero parts – but is a fraction quicker to 62mph with a time of 2.8sec. 

Maserati GT2 Stradale – rear17

The GT2 gets a more powerful iteration of the MC20’s 3-litre ‘Nettuno’ twin-turbo V6, now producing 631bhp. Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres have been fitted to deploy its potential more effectively, and the GT2 gets new centre-lock wheels in place of the MC20’s five-lug items. Given the track focused brief of the GT2 and the extra aero load it generates, we’d be surprised if there aren’t further changes to its geometry and suspension, but no details have been revealed yet. 

Inside the GT2 gets a motorsport-inspired makeover, with a flat-topped steering wheel with integrated shift lights, carbon bucket seats, an Alcantara-topped dash and a redesigned carbon centre console. The latter features a new drive mode switch with a display in its centre, in place of the MC20’s conventional rotary controller. 

With the ordinary Maserati MC20 already priced at over £200k, it's no surprise that the GT2 Stradale comes with a punchy price tag. At £338,880 it's an eye-watering £146,280 more than the latest 911 GT3 RS, but at least there's a good chance you can find a spare allocation...

