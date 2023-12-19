The new McLaren GTS has been revealed, and it looks extremely familiar
The McLaren GT is no more, but don’t fret – its GTS replacement offers more of the same
Four years since its launch, the McLaren GT has received a facelift and a new name for 2024: meet the new GTS. While the original GT didn't quite live up to its name as a true grand tourer, it proved to be an engaging drive nonetheless, and it seems its GTS replacement offers more of the same. Pricing is yet to be confirmed, but order books are open now ahead of first deliveries in 2024.
At its core is the same MonoCell II-T carbonfibre monocoque as the car it replaces, ensuring a low weight figure, improved safety and optimum rigidity for those trademark McLaren dynamics. Also contributing to this are its continuously variable, twin-valve hydraulic dampers, double-wishbone suspension and electro-hydraulic steering. Standard-fit carbon ceramic brakes are also part of the package, with 390mm front, 380mm rear discs receiving lightweight six and four-piston calipers respectively.
Mounted within its carbonbfibre tub is McLaren’s M840TE 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8, now with modified combustion phasing and ignition timing for 626bhp, a 14bhp uplift in output over the GT. Torque stays the same at 465lb ft, with a 10kg drop in kerbweight to 1520kg raising the power-to-weight ratio to 412bhp/ton – by contrast, the Bentley Continental GT manages 291bhp/ton. While the McLaren’s 0-124mph time is slightly quicker than before at 8.9sec, its 3.2sec 0-62mph time and 203mph top speed are a match for the outgoing GT.
You’ll have to look hard to spot any exterior design changes, with new forged 10-spoke ‘Turbine’ wheels and black exterior trim the most significant changes. Look closely though, and you’ll find a new front bumper with more pronounced air intakes and taller vents at the rear for improved cooling. Numerous options packages add plenty of carbonfibre trim, and while a recycled carbonfibre roof panel comes as standard, this can be swapped for a trick electrochromic glass sunroof as before. Wrapped around those new wheels are bespoke Pirelli P Zero tyres, 225-section at the front and 295 at the rear.
The cabin now features Softgrain Aniline leather seats with contrast stitching, with the excellent visibility of the original GT carried across thanks to a glass tailgate, glazed C-pillars and rear quarter windows. The driver gets a 10.25-inch instrument display for vital car information, with the central infotainment display 7-inches in size. Six colour ambient lighting is also available, along with a 12-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system. For improved everyday usability, McLaren has developed an upgraded front axle lift system for the GTS, raising the ride height in just 4secs as opposed to 8 in the GT.
The 2024 McLaren GTS is available to order now, with first deliveries set to commence in 2024. Pricing is yet to be announced, but expect an uplift over the £165,230 starting price of its GT predecessor.
McLaren GTS specs
|Engine
|V8, 3994cc, twin-turbo
|Power
|626bhp @ 7500rpm
|Torque
|465lb ft @ 5500rpm - 6500rpm
|Weight
|1520kg
|Power-to-weight
|412bhp/ton
|0-62mph
|3.2sec
|Top speed
|203mph
|Price
|TBC