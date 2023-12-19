The new McLaren GTS has been revealed, and it looks extremely familiar 

Four years since its launch, the McLaren GT has received a facelift and a new name for 2024: meet the new GTS. While the original GT didn't quite live up to its name as a true grand tourer, it proved to be an engaging drive nonetheless, and it seems its GTS replacement offers more of the same. Pricing is yet to be confirmed, but order books are open now ahead of first deliveries in 2024.

At its core is the same MonoCell II-T carbonfibre monocoque as the car it replaces, ensuring a low weight figure, improved safety and optimum rigidity for those trademark McLaren dynamics. Also contributing to this are its continuously variable, twin-valve hydraulic dampers, double-wishbone suspension and electro-hydraulic steering. Standard-fit carbon ceramic brakes are also part of the package, with 390mm front, 380mm rear discs receiving lightweight six and four-piston calipers respectively.

Mounted within its carbonbfibre tub is McLaren’s M840TE 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8, now with modified combustion phasing and ignition timing for 626bhp, a 14bhp uplift in output over the GT. Torque stays the same at 465lb ft, with a 10kg drop in kerbweight to 1520kg raising the power-to-weight ratio to 412bhp/ton – by contrast, the Bentley Continental GT manages 291bhp/ton. While the McLaren’s 0-124mph time is slightly quicker than before at 8.9sec, its 3.2sec 0-62mph time and 203mph top speed are a match for the outgoing GT.