Mercedes G-Class 2024 review – a flawed but deeply desirable Defender rival

It gathers momentum rather than piles on speed and makes for an incredibly calm driving process. It works very hard but not in a ‘trying to try too hard’ way. Its appearance might suggest otherwise but it’s quite a subtle way to get around. No stress, no hyperactivity, very little noise beyond the wind rustling around the elephant ear-sized mirrors and upright A-pillars.

Despite active dampers, 48-volt active anti-roll technology and the latest G’s far more sophisticated monocoque style body and chassis marriage, there’s still some loose body control. It’s not excessive or distracting but there’s no escaping that you’re sitting high above everything beneath you and sudden inputs aren’t your friend, not helped by rather slow steering.

It’s also still quite a busy car to drive. Not in an edgy, in a Caterham on slicks across a snow covered pass sort of way, but there are always small adjustments to be made to keep it tracking true. When it launched in ‘18 this was one of the big advancements and now it’s been improved further still, but while it lacks Range Rover levels of control, neither is it out of control like an old Defender; although the current Defender is still better controlled and a more relaxed cruiser.

Further interior upgrades lift the cabin but this does come with the inclusion of more tech and screens, most of it unnecessary and not worth the bandwidth. But few cars feel as solid, safe and cocooning from the world as the G. And now as you enjoy the outside world rushing past, soft leather and tactile material finishes look back at you. The appeal of spending time inside a G500 is understandable even if the driving experience is one dimensional and not what anyone could genuinely describe as engaging.

A G500 is one of those cars few need but plenty desire. In lacking the brashness of the G63 without any trade off in how you actually drive such cars in the real world it makes more sense and is far more palatable.

With the further interior upgrades, chassis developments and a powertrain that delivers just about the right amount of everything where you need it, the G500 remains a car you probably don’t agree with but will have a large degree of respect for once you drive it.