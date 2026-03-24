Mercedes-AMG’s crusade to recapture its mojo is continuing at pace. Following the introduction of the astonishing CLE 646 last week, featuring its new 636bhp twin-turbo V8, the next AMG GT Black Series has been spied again, set to carry over a version of the same M177 Evo flat-plane-crank V8.

It’ll be the jewel in the crown of the latest Mercedes-AMG GT range, which being a 2+2 with a wide range of powertrain options is the most direct attack on the Porsche 911 Mercedes-AMG has yet mustered. If the GT55 is AMG’s 911 Carrera S, the 63 its Carrera 4 GTS, the GT Pro its GT3 and the E Performance its Turbo S, what’s the Black Series to be? Judging by the astonishing aero work on this prototype spotted testing at the Nürburgring, nothing less than its GT3 RS or Manthey 911 GT3 RS. Judging by the expected 800bhp-plus output that’s expected, perhaps more GT2 RS…

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series powertrain

Mercedes-AMG has teased its latest Black Series since 2025, when it showed the ‘Concept Track Sport’ car, which has been followed by camouflaged cars putting in the development miles at the Nürburgring, Bilster Berg, Portimao and Monteblanco circuits. As the next stage of development gets underway, AMG has confirmed the Black Series name is returning on its next road car. It’ll be a Black Series with motorsport pedigree too, given the extensive changes to the road car will also inform the limits to which Mercedes-AMG’s next GT3 racing car will be allowed to be pushed in terms of aero regulations.

We expect it to ditch the complex and heavy plug-in hybrid system, and most likely the GT’s current M178 LS2, instead using a hopped-up version of the M177 Evo flat-plane-crank V8 from the new 646 Spezialanfertigung, albeit with a significant boost, to over 720bhp at least. That’s what it’ll need to put it ahead of the last AMG GT Black Series, which introduced the concept of an AMG with a Ferrari and McLaren-style flat-plane crank.