2025 Mini Convertible is petrol only for now

Mini have revealed the new-generation Mini Cooper Convertible and in opposition to prevailing trends, it’s initially only available as a petrol.

This, due to the fact that the Oxford Mini plant where it’s being made will not be producing electric Minis in either form until at least 2026.

So for now, your choice of Mini Cooper Convertible is between two four-cylinder petrol engines, sending power to the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Outputs are 161bhp/184lb ft and 201bhp/221lb ft respectively, for the Cooper Convertible and Cooper Convertible S. They manage the 0-62mph sprint in a respective 8.2 and 6.9 seconds and top speeds of 137 and 150mph.

The folding roof is familiar to previous Mini convertibles. That’s to say fabric and foldable entirely, or should you fancy a halfway house, part- deployable in the 40cm ‘sunroof’ mode. Full retraction takes 18 seconds at speeds of up to 18mph and the ‘Always Open Timer’ returns in the new infotainment, to tot up your alfresco motoring miles. Happily, too, you can get a ‘rain warner’ app for your phone, that’ll let you know if rain is expected where you last parked the car if the roof is down.

Three trim lines can be had, ranging from Classic, to Sport and Exclusive, with Sport trim adding a distinctive and noticeably more aggressive look to the front and rear bumpers, as well as bigger sportier 18-inch wheels and John Cooper Works sports seats. Classic is the basic look, while Exclusive takes the Mini Cooper Convertible in a more luxurious direction.

Once you’ve picked your trim, you then choose from three equipment levels. As standard the Mini is reasonably well equipped with heated front seats, adaptive LED lights, a head-up display and that distinctive 9.5-inch OLED infotainment system. Level 2 adds the Harman /Kardon Sound system for £700, while £3200 adds electric memory seats, augmented reality navigation, Parking Assistant Plus and more.

Priced from £26,200 for the Cooper Convertible and £30,600 for the Cooper Convertible S, the Mini Convertible is available to order now, with first deliveries expected in 2025. Exact information on the arrival of an electric version and indeed, a full Mini John Cooper Works hot hatch, is to be disclosed.