Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

2025 Mini Convertible is petrol only for now

Soft-top Mini gets either a 161bhp or 201bhp 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine

by: Ethan Jupp
9 Oct 2024
Mini Convertible front17

Mini have revealed the new-generation Mini Cooper Convertible and in opposition to prevailing trends, it’s initially only available as a petrol.

This, due to the fact that the Oxford Mini plant where it’s being made will not be producing electric Minis in either form until at least 2026.

So for now, your choice of Mini Cooper Convertible is between two four-cylinder petrol engines, sending power to the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Outputs are 161bhp/184lb ft and 201bhp/221lb ft respectively, for the Cooper Convertible and Cooper Convertible S. They manage the 0-62mph sprint in a respective 8.2 and 6.9 seconds and top speeds of 137 and 150mph.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The folding roof is familiar to previous Mini convertibles. That’s to say fabric and foldable entirely, or should you fancy a halfway house, part- deployable in the 40cm ‘sunroof’ mode. Full retraction takes 18 seconds at speeds of up to 18mph and the ‘Always Open Timer’ returns in the new infotainment, to tot up your alfresco motoring miles. Happily, too, you can get a ‘rain warner’ app for your phone, that’ll let you know if rain is expected where you last parked the car if the roof is down.

Three trim lines can be had, ranging from Classic, to Sport and Exclusive, with Sport trim adding a distinctive and noticeably more aggressive look to the front and rear bumpers, as well as bigger sportier 18-inch wheels and John Cooper Works sports seats. Classic is the basic look, while Exclusive takes the Mini Cooper Convertible in a more luxurious direction.

Mini Convertible rear17

Once you’ve picked your trim, you then choose from three equipment levels. As standard the Mini is reasonably well equipped with heated front seats, adaptive LED lights, a head-up display and that distinctive 9.5-inch OLED infotainment system. Level 2 adds the Harman /Kardon Sound system for £700, while £3200 adds electric memory seats, augmented reality navigation, Parking Assistant Plus and more.

Priced from £26,200 for the Cooper Convertible and £30,600 for the Cooper Convertible S, the Mini Convertible is available to order now, with first deliveries expected in 2025. Exact information on the arrival of an electric version and indeed, a full Mini John Cooper Works hot hatch, is to be disclosed.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Aston Martin DB12 Volante 2024 review – Britain’s Ferrari beater?
Aston Martin DB12 Volante
Reviews

Aston Martin DB12 Volante 2024 review – Britain’s Ferrari beater?

The drop-top version of Aston Martin’s ‘super tourer’ has arrived, complete with the same 671bhp V8 and 202mph top speed. But the need for a calmer so…
31 Jul 2024
Best roadsters
Best roadsters 2024
Best cars

Best roadsters

The best roadsters offer big thrills with minimal compromises - these are evo’s favourites from past and present
22 Jul 2024
Maserati GranCabrio Trofeo 2024 review – a worthy rival to the Mercedes-AMG SL63?
Maserati GranCabrio
Reviews

Maserati GranCabrio Trofeo 2024 review – a worthy rival to the Mercedes-AMG SL63?

While not as sharp as some of its rivals, the drop-top GranCabrio retains the outstanding GT abilities of the hardtop GranTurismo
28 Jun 2024
MG Cyberster 2024 review – stunning to look at, but not to drive
MG Cyberster – front
Reviews

MG Cyberster 2024 review – stunning to look at, but not to drive

MG is building roadsters again, this time powered by batteries. Can the Cyberster deliver a convincing open-top driving experience?
26 Jun 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

The £2m McLaren W1 is a 1257bhp successor to the P1
McLaren W1
News

The £2m McLaren W1 is a 1257bhp successor to the P1

First F1, then P1… and now W1. The next chapter in McLaren’s Ultimate Series has arrived to challenge Ferrari’s forthcoming new hypercar
6 Oct 2024
Sports cars on top in the latest car resale value charts
Toyota GR86
News

Sports cars on top in the latest car resale value charts

Sports cars may be getting more expensive, but they’re also among the slowest-depreciating cars, according to new data
7 Oct 2024
Audi TT RS Fast Fleet test – 13,000 miles in Ingolstadt's extinct sports car
Audi TT RS fast fleet front
Long term tests

Audi TT RS Fast Fleet test – 13,000 miles in Ingolstadt's extinct sports car

After more than a year and 13,000 miles, our TT RS has departed. Will we miss it and the TT as a whole?
5 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content