The Morgan Plus Six is dead, but the new Supersport flagship is coming…

The Plus Six has sat at the very top of Morgan's lineup since it went on sale in 2019, but with production coming to a close, the marque has turned its hand to an all-new flagship. Named the Supersport, the new model will fill the gap left by the Plus Six when it’s revealed in full on March 11, with development now nearing completion.

We’ll have to wait a little longer to see the model undisguised, but the test mule pictured does give us some idea of what to expect. Despite new underpinnings and a fresh name, it’s clear that the Supersport retains that trademark Morgan silhouette, only ‘more contemporary’ with references to the Super 3 and limited-run Midsummer – its wheels are a clear derivative of those found on the latter, with their unique retro, aero-disc style design.

At its core is a new ‘CXV’ platform, said to be an evolution of the bonded aluminium CX platform in the Plus Six with lower weight and higher rigidity. Given the Plus Six tipped the scales at just 1114kg, featherweight for 2025, talk of further weight reduction certainly piques our interest.

Like the Plus Six, it will feature a six-cylinder BMW power plant, most likely the twin-turbocharged 3-litre B58. Morgan says it has been reworked in this application, meaning an uplift on the Plus Six’s 335bhp peak output is likely – expect 0-62mph time to drop below the 4.2sec of that car too, with top speed no less than 166mph.

With Morgan capitalising on the growing demand for bespoke, coachbuilt cars, we wouldn’t be surprised to see this car available with considerably more customisation than ever before, too.

The new Morgan Supersport flagship is set to launch on March 11, and while prices are under wraps until then, a starting price in the region of £100,000 is likely – the final Plus Six models sold for £91,488.