Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Kalmar has built a Porsche 911 restomod you might actually be able to afford

The Kalmar RS-6 is a rally special based around the 996-generation 911, costing less than a new Cayman GTS

by: Yousuf Ashraf
25 Jan 2024
Kalmar RS-6 Porsche 911 – front4

It's almost a given that restomods – particularly those with Porsche's name attached – carry six or sometimes seven figure price tags, but not Kalmar's new RS-6. The Danish company has built a re-engineered all-terrain 911, and with conversion prices starting from €45,000 (c£38,500) excluding taxes, you could own one for less than the price of a new Cayman GTS. 

The RS-6 is based on the 996-generation 911, tidy examples of which fetch around £20,000 on the used market. Taking a customer-supplied donor car, Kalmar applies a host of off-road and performance upgrades in the transformation to RS-6 spec.

Entry-level RS-6s use a 300bhp flat-six, but more powerful versions – including those fitted with the 996 Turbo’s Mezger engine – are available with up to 500bhp. A bespoke limited-slip differential is equipped as standard, along with upgraded driveshafts. 

The 996’s chassis is treated to a strut brace, modified roll centres and revised suspension top mounts, working with Kalmar's bespoke off-road suspension. With specially designed springs, dampers and an 80mm ride height increase, the RS-6 has similar ground clearance to a second-generation Porsche Cayenne. Customers can choose between 16-inch all-terrain or spiked Michelin winter tyres. 

For extra cost you can also opt for Kalmar's adaptive dampers, or hydraulic lift units – the latter of which can drop the RS-6’s ride height by 50mm at the touch of a button. Underbody protection, radiator shields and a strengthened towing point are included in the price, along with a roof-mounted spare wheel carrier and LED light bar. 

Kalmar RS-6 Porsche 911 – rear4

Inside, Kalmar removes standard cosmetic trim and sound-deadening for a more pared-back feel, while fitting a set of Recaro sports seats (racing buckets are optional) and a rear roll cage. A full cage can be installed for additional outlay, along with a fly-off handbrake and a timing system to keep track of your progress through rally stages. 

Partnership
Need to sell your car?
Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy.
Sell your car
Rated 'Excellent' icon Trustpilot

All in the RS-6 will cost you from around £65,000, or £32,000 less than a basic 992 Carrera. That's not to mention Porsche's own 911 Dakar, which comes in at £173,000. Tempted?

Recommended

Why the Honda NSX-R is one of the most significant cars of the last 25 years
Honda NSX-R
Features

Why the Honda NSX-R is one of the most significant cars of the last 25 years

To mark our 25th anniversary we name some of the most significant driver's cars to be launched in the last 25 years. Jethro Bovingdon presents his cas…
22 Jan 2024
Why the BMW 1M Coupé is one of the most significant cars of the last 25 years
BMW 1M Coupé – front
Features

Why the BMW 1M Coupé is one of the most significant cars of the last 25 years

To mark our 25th anniversary we name the 25 most significant driver's cars launched in the last 25 years. Editor-in-chief Stuart Gallagher presents th…
19 Jan 2024
Lotus Elise S1: review, specs and buying guide
Lotus Elise S1 – front
In-depth reviews

Lotus Elise S1: review, specs and buying guide

Part aluminium, part composite and built on a shoestring, the Elise swept enthusiasts off their feet in 1996. Today, it remains one of the world's gr…
18 Jan 2024
Toyota MR2 Mk3 – review, history, prices and specs
Toyota MR2 Mk3
Features

Toyota MR2 Mk3 – review, history, prices and specs

Toyota’s third mid-engined marvel was a true Mazda MX-5 alternative – but arguably even better...
16 Jan 2024

Most Popular

Audi Sport Quattro v Subaru Impreza 22B v Toyota GR Yaris
Audi Sport Quattro v Subaru Impreza 22B v Toyota GR Yaris
Features

Audi Sport Quattro v Subaru Impreza 22B v Toyota GR Yaris

Subaru’s Impreza 22B and Audi’s Sport Quattro are rally-inspired, four-wheel-drive legends. Could Toyota’s GR Yaris match them for charisma and abilit…
20 Jan 2024
The new Porsche 911 (992.2) Turbo is coming – here's our best look yet
Porsche 911 (992.2) Turbo facelift – front
Spy shots

The new Porsche 911 (992.2) Turbo is coming – here's our best look yet

The Porsche 911 is scheduled for a mid-life refresh this year, and it could receive hybrid power for the first time ever
22 Jan 2024
The new Volkswagen Golf GTI has arrived – time for redemption?
Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk8.5 – front
News

The new Volkswagen Golf GTI has arrived – time for redemption?

The Mk8.5 Golf GTI gains more power and an interior refresh – can it right the wrongs of its predecessor?
23 Jan 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content