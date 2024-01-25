Kalmar has built a Porsche 911 restomod you might actually be able to afford

It's almost a given that restomods – particularly those with Porsche's name attached – carry six or sometimes seven figure price tags, but not Kalmar's new RS-6. The Danish company has built a re-engineered all-terrain 911, and with conversion prices starting from €45,000 (c£38,500) excluding taxes, you could own one for less than the price of a new Cayman GTS.

The RS-6 is based on the 996-generation 911, tidy examples of which fetch around £20,000 on the used market. Taking a customer-supplied donor car, Kalmar applies a host of off-road and performance upgrades in the transformation to RS-6 spec.

Entry-level RS-6s use a 300bhp flat-six, but more powerful versions – including those fitted with the 996 Turbo’s Mezger engine – are available with up to 500bhp. A bespoke limited-slip differential is equipped as standard, along with upgraded driveshafts.

The 996’s chassis is treated to a strut brace, modified roll centres and revised suspension top mounts, working with Kalmar's bespoke off-road suspension. With specially designed springs, dampers and an 80mm ride height increase, the RS-6 has similar ground clearance to a second-generation Porsche Cayenne. Customers can choose between 16-inch all-terrain or spiked Michelin winter tyres.

For extra cost you can also opt for Kalmar's adaptive dampers, or hydraulic lift units – the latter of which can drop the RS-6’s ride height by 50mm at the touch of a button. Underbody protection, radiator shields and a strengthened towing point are included in the price, along with a roof-mounted spare wheel carrier and LED light bar.

Inside, Kalmar removes standard cosmetic trim and sound-deadening for a more pared-back feel, while fitting a set of Recaro sports seats (racing buckets are optional) and a rear roll cage. A full cage can be installed for additional outlay, along with a fly-off handbrake and a timing system to keep track of your progress through rally stages.

Partnership Need to sell your car? Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy. Sell your car

All in the RS-6 will cost you from around £65,000, or £32,000 less than a basic 992 Carrera. That's not to mention Porsche's own 911 Dakar, which comes in at £173,000. Tempted?