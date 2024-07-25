Thornley Kelham’s European RS is a 10,000rpm, ultra-light Porsche 911

The world has its fair share of painstakingly restored, modernised Porsche 911s, but Thornley Kelham is throwing another into the mix. Called the European RS, the 964-based restomod is a lightweight wide-body creation with a 10,000rpm flat-six, inspired by some of the greatest road-going 911s ever built.

The Cotswolds-based firm will produce just 25 European RS’s, each built from a 964 donor car with a heavily modified shell (19mm longer, 220mm wider and 51mm lower than standard). Seam welding and a custom roll cage improve torsional stiffness, with uprated suspension widening the tracks by 112mm and 214mm at the front and rear respectively.

The European RS’s bumpers and ducktail spoiler are made from carbonfibre, with polycarbonate replacing the original glass rear quarter windows. The doors and bonnet are aluminium skinned, and the body is finished by hand to concours standard – a process that takes 2500 hours.

Power comes from an air-cooled flat-six, built around a 993 block and displacing 3.8 litres. Forged pistons, bespoke cams, individual throttle bodies and billet aluminium heads enable it to produce 385bhp and 290lb ft, with the rev limit capped at 8000rpm.

An optional 4-litre 24-valve engine boosts power to 400bhp, but for maximum fireworks, there’s also a 3.6-litre unit that revs to an astonishing 10,000rpm. Drive is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed G50 gearbox.