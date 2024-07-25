Thornley Kelham’s European RS is a 10,000rpm, ultra-light Porsche 911
Taking inspiration from the 2.7 RS and GT3 RS 4.0, the European RS is designed to be the ultimate analogue Porsche 911
The world has its fair share of painstakingly restored, modernised Porsche 911s, but Thornley Kelham is throwing another into the mix. Called the European RS, the 964-based restomod is a lightweight wide-body creation with a 10,000rpm flat-six, inspired by some of the greatest road-going 911s ever built.
The Cotswolds-based firm will produce just 25 European RS’s, each built from a 964 donor car with a heavily modified shell (19mm longer, 220mm wider and 51mm lower than standard). Seam welding and a custom roll cage improve torsional stiffness, with uprated suspension widening the tracks by 112mm and 214mm at the front and rear respectively.
The European RS’s bumpers and ducktail spoiler are made from carbonfibre, with polycarbonate replacing the original glass rear quarter windows. The doors and bonnet are aluminium skinned, and the body is finished by hand to concours standard – a process that takes 2500 hours.
Power comes from an air-cooled flat-six, built around a 993 block and displacing 3.8 litres. Forged pistons, bespoke cams, individual throttle bodies and billet aluminium heads enable it to produce 385bhp and 290lb ft, with the rev limit capped at 8000rpm.
An optional 4-litre 24-valve engine boosts power to 400bhp, but for maximum fireworks, there’s also a 3.6-litre unit that revs to an astonishing 10,000rpm. Drive is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed G50 gearbox.
Thornley Kelham hasn’t disclosed performance figures for the European RS, but given that it weighs just 1070kg with a full tank, it could give a modern GT3 a hard time. Speaking of modern GT3s, one source of inspiration for the European RS was the 997-generation GT3 RS 4.0, as well as older icons like the 2.7 RS from the ‘70s. The restomod has been designed to reproduce the analogue thrills of those models with the help of bespoke chassis components, including new wishbones, four-way adjustable JRZ Motorsport coilovers and an adjustable anti-roll bar. A quicker Quiafe steering rack has been installed too (EPAS is an option), along with lightweight trailing arms and a Wavetrac limited-slip diff.
Braking is by six- and four-piston calipers at the front and rear respectively, with optional carbon ceramic discs saving 17kg. These hide behind 18-inch Fuchs-style wheels, offered with either Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S or Cup 2 tyres.
Inside, the European RS gets extra sound deadening and a blend of Alcantara and leather trim (customisable to the customer’s taste, of course), plus lightweight climate control and a CarPlay-equipped Porsche PCCM infotainment system integrated into the dash. Carbon Recaro seats and a Momo Prototipo steering wheel also come as part of the makeover.
Exact pricing hasn’t been announced for the European RS, but given that each of the 25 examples will take more than 6000 hours to build, it’s expected to cost in the region of £580,000 depending on spec.