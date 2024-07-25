Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Thornley Kelham’s European RS is a 10,000rpm, ultra-light Porsche 911

Taking inspiration from the 2.7 RS and GT3 RS 4.0, the European RS is designed to be the ultimate analogue Porsche 911

by: Yousuf Ashraf
24 Jul 2024
Thornley Kelham Porsche 911 European RS – front7

The world has its fair share of painstakingly restored, modernised Porsche 911s, but Thornley Kelham is throwing another into the mix. Called the European RS, the 964-based restomod is a lightweight wide-body creation with a 10,000rpm flat-six, inspired by some of the greatest road-going 911s ever built. 

The Cotswolds-based firm will produce just 25 European RS’s, each built from a 964 donor car with a heavily modified shell (19mm longer, 220mm wider and 51mm lower than standard). Seam welding and a custom roll cage improve torsional stiffness, with uprated suspension widening the tracks by 112mm and 214mm at the front and rear respectively. 

The European RS’s bumpers and ducktail spoiler are made from carbonfibre, with polycarbonate replacing the original glass rear quarter windows. The doors and bonnet are aluminium skinned, and the body is finished by hand to concours standard – a process that takes 2500 hours. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Power comes from an air-cooled flat-six, built around a 993 block and displacing 3.8 litres. Forged pistons, bespoke cams, individual throttle bodies and billet aluminium heads enable it to produce 385bhp and 290lb ft, with the rev limit capped at 8000rpm. 

An optional 4-litre 24-valve engine boosts power to 400bhp, but for maximum fireworks, there’s also a 3.6-litre unit that revs to an astonishing 10,000rpm. Drive is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed G50 gearbox. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

Thornley Kelham hasn’t disclosed performance figures for the European RS, but given that it weighs just 1070kg with a full tank, it could give a modern GT3 a hard time. Speaking of modern GT3s, one source of inspiration for the European RS was the 997-generation GT3 RS 4.0, as well as older icons like the 2.7 RS from the ‘70s. The restomod has been designed to reproduce the analogue thrills of those models with the help of bespoke chassis components, including new wishbones, four-way adjustable JRZ Motorsport coilovers and an adjustable anti-roll bar. A quicker Quiafe steering rack has been installed too (EPAS is an option), along with lightweight trailing arms and a Wavetrac limited-slip diff. 

Braking is by six- and four-piston calipers at the front and rear respectively, with optional carbon ceramic discs saving 17kg. These hide behind 18-inch Fuchs-style wheels, offered with either Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S or Cup 2 tyres. 

Thornley Kelham Porsche 911 European RS – rear7

Inside, the European RS gets extra sound deadening and a blend of Alcantara and leather trim (customisable to the customer’s taste, of course), plus lightweight climate control and a CarPlay-equipped Porsche PCCM infotainment system integrated into the dash. Carbon Recaro seats and a Momo Prototipo steering wheel also come as part of the makeover.

Exact pricing hasn’t been announced for the European RS, but given that each of the 25 examples will take more than 6000 hours to build, it’s expected to cost in the region of £580,000 depending on spec.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Theon Design GBR003 2024 review – a Porsche 911 Targa with GT3 performance
Theon Design GBR003
Reviews

Theon Design GBR003 2024 review – a Porsche 911 Targa with GT3 performance

For its third UK commission, the Oxfordshire-based Porsche restorer and enhancer has turned its attention to a Targa, and the result is out of this wo…
19 Jul 2024
The Mercedes 190E Evo II is back: full details on HWA’s £730k recreation
HWA EVO Goodwood FoS
News

The Mercedes 190E Evo II is back: full details on HWA’s £730k recreation

The Affalterbach-based engineering firm behind numerous motorsport icons is building a run of 100 Evo II recreations, and they’re set to hit the road …
18 Jul 2024
The Kalmar 7-97 E-Volt is an electric Porsche 911 with a plant-based body
Kalmar 7-97 E-Volt
News

The Kalmar 7-97 E-Volt is an electric Porsche 911 with a plant-based body

Tesla-powered and with biodegradable bodywork, the Kalmar 7-97 E-Volt is a Porsche 911 restomod with a twist
11 Jul 2024
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid 2024 review – the best 992 Carrera of all
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid
Reviews

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid 2024 review – the best 992 Carrera of all

A new engine and detailed chassis upgrades have injected personality and character into the 992, marking a return to form for the 911 Carrera 
9 Jul 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

This is our best look yet at Ferrari’s brand new hypercar
Ferrari hypercar test mule
Spy shots

This is our best look yet at Ferrari’s brand new hypercar

The LaFerrari successor will bring Ferrari’s motorsport and road car programs closer than ever, with sophisticated aero and a new hybrid powertrain
22 Jul 2024
McLaren GT Fast Fleet test – four months in the 203mph 'grand tourer'
evo Fast Fleet McLaren GT
Long term tests

McLaren GT Fast Fleet test – four months in the 203mph 'grand tourer'

Our ‘grand touring’ McLaren has departed. Did we get to the bottom of what it’s all about?
22 Jul 2024
New EU rules will make worn tyres perform better, potentially saving motorists £6 billion
Tyres
News

New EU rules will make worn tyres perform better, potentially saving motorists £6 billion

400 million tyres per year are replaced before reaching the legal limit for tread depth, but new EU regulations will make tyres safer right down to 1.…
24 Jul 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content