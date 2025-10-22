New hardcore Porsche Panamera could make the BMW M5 redundant

The Porsche Panamera has always occupied a strange middle ground in the high end saloon space, being more bespoke and sophisticated than mainstream rivals but lacking the outright aggression and focus to take on BMW M and AMG at the very sharp end.

That could be about to change, however, with the introduction of a sharper, bewinged Turbo GT version, which has been spotted testing at the Nürburgring. Following the same recipe as flagship GT models in the Taycan and Cayenne range, this new Panamera could surpass the current BMW M5 with a more hardcore chassis and potentially well over 700bhp.

Until now the most driver-focused Panamera has been the GTS, which sits lower than standard on recalibrated suspension with choice dynamic upgrades, like a standard-fit Porsche Torque Vectoring diff. The trouble is, with a 493bhp non-hybrid 4-litre V8 it’s leagues below the BMW M5 (717bhp) and Mercedes’ most powerful AMG GT 4-door (831bhp) in terms of raw output, something the Turbo GT is likely to rectify – with the use of hybrid power.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Current hybrid versions of the Panamera are absurdly powerful, pairing the 4-litre V8 with an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed PDK gearbox for 671bhp in the Turbo E-Hybrid, and 771bhp in the Turbo S E-Hybrid. If it matches the current flagship that’d make the Turbo GT one of the most powerful saloons of its type, and you can expect it to feature Porsche’s most advanced chassis tech to harness that potential. In particular the firm’s Active Ride suspension, which uses electro-hydraulic pumps to regulate the flow of fluid inside each damper to precisely control support at each corner.

The system works to great effect in the standard Panamera and the Taycan, with an uncanny ability to counteract pitch and roll while lapping up road imperfections. Porsche is likely to tune the system specifically for the Turbo GT, pairing it with other upgrades such as carbon ceramic brakes and stickier tyres (for reference the Taycan Turbo GT uses Pirelli P Zero Rs, with P Zero RSs available as an option). It’ll be a similar makeover to what we’ve seen with GT versions of the Taycan and Cayenne – the latter gets carbonfibre components, lowered suspension, wider wheels and tweaked geometry as part of its GT Package, as well as unique tuning for its chassis systems. Aero upgrades are on the agenda too, with this Nürburgring test mule featuring a subtle front lip spoiler and a not-so-subtle fixed rear wing.

With Audi’s RS7 being taken off sale, AMG currently not producing an E63 and the M5 being a capable but confused package in its hybrid G90 form, now seems like a good time for Porsche to pounce with a new flagship Panamera. But it’ll come at a price. The Turbo S E-Hybrid is already priced at £175,100, and if the Turbo GT uses this as a base, it could nudge closer to £200k.