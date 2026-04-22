Being a Peugeot and therefore a part of the Stellantis family, the 408 shares its architecture and powertrains with a number of models, including its smaller sibling the Peugeot 308, the Vauxhall Astra and Citroen’s C5 X. That architecture is the slightly older EMP2 platform, which predates the new-generation STLA small, medium and large platforms that Stellantis is moving forward with, that underpins the likes of the Citroen C5 Aircross and Peugeot 3008. It does nonetheless still support combustion, hybrid and electric versions.

It’s been around for a few years, with a recent facelift about to come on stream with lightly updated powertrains. Where before the range consisted of a 129bhp 1.2-litre petrol, PHEV hybrid models with 178bhp and 222bhp and an EV with 207bhp. Now the range has been rationalised, with the 1.2 now hybridised for 143bhp, the 1.6 PHEV buffed to 237bhp and the EV bumped to 211bhp. In the PHEV, electric range is up from 40 miles to 54 miles and the EV’s range bumps moderately to 283 miles, from 280 miles.

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The range as it stands leaves a few questions to be answered, as there isn’t one perfect powertrain for the 408. The 1.2’s 129bhp and 170lb ft aren’t the most to be getting on with, even when a 408 weighs just 1392kg so-equipped. The new more powerful hybrid won’t improve the performance much either, shaving just 0.2sec off the 129bhp 1.2’s 10.4sec 0-62mph time. That said, in normal driving the petrol is at least economical, perfectly capable of delivering over 45mpg in normal driving.

The PHEV, while packing more performance (and the handy instant punch of a 109bhp electric motor) doesn’t integrate petrol and electric drive perfectly, especially where its e-EAT transmission is concerned. We found the seven-speed to not be the best at managing the powertrain and, when in manual, a bit sluggish and possessed of some strange habits. When in seventh and you pull the paddle for a gear that doesn’t exist, it doesn’t just ignore you, the car hiccups, like hitting a rev limiter almost, as if your paddle-pull has resulted in the car clutching out the powertrain.

Real world range isn’t great either – 20-25 miles on electric, though you might get more in warmer conditions. The PHEV doesn’t self-charge the quickest either and MPG takes a real hit. Even so, our 500 miles of running without plugging in once, yielded 40mpg overall. The PHEV is also much heavier (by c300kg) and that has dynamic ramifications I’ll discuss shortly.