Tom Walkinshaw Racing is reviving the Jaguar XJS with a bespoke restomod

Tom Walkinshaw Racing is responsible for some of the world’s most iconic performance cars – from the Jaguar XJ220 to the Renault Clio V6 – and next year, it'll be making a comeback. The firm has announced that its first new model will be a redesigned Jaguar XJS underpinned by bespoke engineering to bring the '70s coupe into the modern age.

Details are scarce at the moment, but TWR says that it aims to ‘preserve and perfect the analogue driving experience’ while maintaining the everyday usability you'd expect of a grand tourer. An Instagram post of the restomod's engine components suggests that the team is developing a V12 for the project.

Founded in 2020 by Tom Walkinshaw’s son, Fergus Walkinshaw, alongside business partner John Kane, the relaunched TWR firm has some (very) big boots to fill. In its previous guise, TWR built some of the world's greatest road and race cars, including the Renault Clio V6 and Jaguar’s Le Mans-winning XJR-9.

Speaking on the company's revival, Fergus Walkinshaw said: ‘We have scoured the performance and motorsport engineering worlds to assemble an incredibly talented technical team, including some members who were part of the original TWR, which just adds to our depth of knowledge and expertise. It’s from this base that TWR can push forward for a bright new future.’

For the XJS, the firm has enlisted Magnus Walker to dictate the design and engineering ethos of the car, supported by Khyzyl Saleem to create its bespoke bodywork. In particular, Walker cites the Jaguar Classic-built XJ6 owned by Iron Maiden drummer Nicki McBrain as inspiration, which retains the core style of the original but with a modern twist.

Beyond the new look, expect TWR to apply its motorsport expertise to give the XJS a whole new level of performance and capability with bespoke suspension, brakes, drivetrain components and of course a new engine. The restomod treatment will also extend to the interior, which you can expect to feature design and material changes in line with the car's more driver-focused character.

Further details of TWR's XJS will be announced early next year.