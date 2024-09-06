Volkswagen Arteon R Shooting Brake Fast Fleet test – 5000 miles in the 316bhp estate

> Mercedes-AMG E63 S Fast Fleet test – six months in the 600bhp BMW M5 rival

My route to evo Towers takes in some good twisting B-roads and some great isolated straights, giving plenty of opportunities to enjoy the 316bhp, four-wheel-drive R’s ample performance. Unleashing my inner Marty McFly at traffic lights by putting the car’s standing-start acceleration to the test also never became tiresome; VW’s claim of 4.9sec to 62mph seemed entirely believable, as the baffled SUV owners it frequently left in its wake will confirm.

It was this combination of talents that meant I genuinely always looked forward to driving the Arteon. All good then? Well, not quite. In issue 309 it was put up against two estate rivals, the BMW M340i xDrive Touring and Peugeot 508 SW PSE, and John Barker was less than impressed by the VW, concluding that it was ‘not engaging, exciting or desirable’. Jumping into the BMW and Peugeot to get some context for myself, I had to reluctantly agree that there are better circa-£60k estates when it comes to the driving experience.

For looks, however, I’d take the Arteon. To my eyes it has more ‘wow’ factor overall, and I’m certainly not alone in admiring its design: I lost count of the number of positive comments our long-termer received. Pretty remarkable for an estate car.

It did have its niggles, though. It lost some coolant early on during our loan, but that issue mysteriously resolved itself after a refill. The infotainment system had a few crashes too, which is a problem we’ve encountered in other recent VW Group cars. It always rectified itself after everything was powered down for a few hours, but it was annoying when a glitch cut short a Mark King bass solo nonetheless. Beyond these concerns, however, our time with KY17 went smoothly.

It seemed fitting that our Arteon’s last week with us should include a trackday at Brands Hatch, a 500-mile round trip to pick up my daughter from university, and the transportation of 300kg of bathroom tiles (in three loads), confirming that if you are after a workhorse family car with hints of Golf R performance, this is very much your horse. When the day came to finally hand it back, I knew instantly that I would miss it. Despite what JB thinks of it…

Date acquired November 2022 Duration of test 6 months Total test mileage 5017 Overall mpg 34.5 Costs £0 Purchase price £64,870 Value today £44,265

