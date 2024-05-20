BMW M340i xDrive Touring Fast Fleet test – 6000 miles in the six-cylinder estate

Skip advert Advertisement

Which is what you also do when you realise BMW has rediscovered that good ergonomics matter. A G20 sits you in the car, rather than on it. The seat’s electric controls provide infinite adjustment (the manual seats are a retrograde step and best avoided), the steering column moves to where you need it. When you sit in a car that gets the basics right it brings to mind the many that get such crucial things wrong. 9 This theme of everything being more than just right permeated throughout the M340i, giving you a genuine sense that good wasn’t good enough during its development and if an improvement could be made it was. Everything from the steering’s rate of response and weighting, to the body control and the dampers, regardless of the setting selected, felt engineered to a higher level than required. Advertisement - Article continues below And its powertrain always left you impressed with its breadth of ability rather than merely satisfied. No, it’s no S54 M motor, but the B58 performed with an equal level of sophistication and quality. It revved with a willingness that’s becoming less common with every new generation of turbocharged engine, but in the 40i the crispness to throttle inputs was as welcome as it was unexpected. And yes, a six-speed manual would have raised the nostalgia levels, but the eight-speed ZF felt perfectly matched to the straight-six engine’s torque and power delivery (369bhp and 369lb ft incidentally). Regardless of whether your essential travel resulted in 500-mile days or 50-mile cross-country runs, each ratio was just right. Crisp shifts in Comfort became sharper still when you switched between Sport and Sport Plus to match your enthusiasm, the paddles were an okay size and the transmission’s willingness to change down when you needed it to rather than when it wanted was a breath of fresh air. 9 Every mile in the M340i, whether by me or a colleague, resulted in the same feeling: that someone at BMW has taken back control of how its cars should and need to drive. Contributing editor Steve Sutcliffe, who is running the same car but in coupe form, has been equally impressed by this sharp return to form, commenting: ‘An individual at BMW has made this happen. And it will be one person who has done it. They have made BMWs desirable as driver’s cars again. We need to buy the person responsible a stein or two.’ After seven months and 6000 miles in all weathers, the moment our M340i left us I missed it. It was a car that was always on your side. Not the most exciting, nor one to set your hair on fire, but on any given day it truly was the only car you ever needed. Date acquired October 2020 Duration of test 7 months Total test mileage 6011 Overall mpg 31.7 Costs £0 Purchase price £58,735 Value today £43,390 This story was first featured in evo issue 286. Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Email