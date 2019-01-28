Used Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR (2019) – Mk7’s soft sendoff still bests any Mk8

‘It’s safe to say that it struggled making good first impressions. This was to a small extent because of its black wheels (a pet hate of many on the evo team, myself excluded) but mostly due to the conspicuous graphics plastered down each side of the car. I liked them – indeed, I requested that our car should have this option, as to my mind a hot hatch should stand out as much as possible from the regular model upon which it is based – but I failed to encounter a single other person who had a kind word to say about them.

‘The rest of the TCR’s body addenda – the subtly different splitter, the substantial diffuser, the flared side skirts – had more fans. Not least the lowlifes who attempted to steal said side skirts, presumably to fit to their own Mk7. There was some satisfaction in the would-be thieves being thwarted in their attempt by a neighbour who scared them off mid-removal, but none in the £1016 of damage that had already occurred, and the fact that I now had to park the TCR out of sight for fear of the perps returning. Maybe those attention-grabbing graphics weren’t such a great idea after all.

‘Also under attack was KY19 MJE’s TCR branding. Perhaps the problem wasn’t so much the name itself as what it implied, specifically that the car it was attached to would be some kind of road racer, preferably one in the vein of the ‘did that really happen or did we dream it?’ GTI Clubsport S of 2016. In reality, the TCR was far closer to the lesser Clubsport Edition 40, a car that, in the context of its peers, felt more like it should be the basic, baseline GTI than a special edition. And so it was for the TCR, its 286bhp making it seem competitive rather than putting it at the head of the pack, and its ride taut rather than being racetrack-refugee spec.