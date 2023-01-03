Watch the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale hit 207mph at Nardo

The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale limited-run supercar is nearly for its owners. The Maserati MC20-based special has been undergoing testing and validation since its reveal earlier this year and is shown in footage reaching 207mph on a run around Nardò.

Though the car was revealed some time ago, it’s only now been shown on the move in dynamic testing, with some noise to go with too. Of course, the noise is familiar, being a development of both the mill found in the Giulia Quadrifoglio, that was also developed into the Nettuno mill with new heads featuring the pre-chamber ignition system. The Nardò testing along with pushing the performance limits of the 33 also allowed Alfa Romeo to validate aerodynamics, temperature management and NVH.

Alfa Romeo has also stressed that the car will use its own ‘100% Alfa Romeo’ dual-arm suspension system with active dampers, as well as rear steering – the latter not featuring on the MC20 at all. The car will feature Strada (road) and Pista (track) modes that dictate its characteristics. The handling and braking have been refined during dynamic testing at Alfa Romeo’s iconic Balocco test track.