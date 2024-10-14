Alpine A110 R Ultimae revealed – France’s answer to the Cayman GT4 RS

There’s a lot of electrification taking place at Alpine with the A290 hot hatch launched next month and the A390 jacked-up SUV-four-door coupe – plus the hydrogen powered Alpenglow concept – but Dieppe’s most storied car maker is still drinking from the high octane pump, and this week has revealed the ultimate incarnation of its diminutive two-seater sports car: the A110 R Ultimae.

Make its debuting at the Paris Auto Salon in top spec “La Bleue” trim costing a mind boggling €,330,000 including taxes, although this does include a Peugeot Sport inspired two-tone paint job, the ‘regular’ Ultimae costs from €265,000 including VAT in France with UK prices yet to be confirmed.

Taking everything Alpine has learned from developing the A110 R, the Turini and the limited run Le Mans edition the Ultimae is all of this know-how wrapped into the most powerful and driver focussed Alpine A110 to date. The Porsche Cayman GT4 RS of the Alpine A110 range if you will. With that mighty price tag to match, which is down to France’s stringent emission regulations that results in double-digit percentage taxes applied to new cars producing higher levels of CO2 and those with more horsepower, something the A110 R Ultimae produces more of both.