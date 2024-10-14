Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Alpine A110 R Ultimae revealed – France’s answer to the Cayman GT4 RS

More power, more aero, more money; the limited edition A110 R Ultimae makes its debut at the Paris Auto Salon.

by: Stuart Gallagher
14 Oct 2024
Alpine A110 Ultimae front25

There’s a lot of electrification taking place at Alpine with the A290 hot hatch launched next month and the A390 jacked-up SUV-four-door coupe – plus the hydrogen powered Alpenglow concept – but Dieppe’s most storied car maker is still drinking from the high octane pump, and this week has revealed the ultimate incarnation of its diminutive two-seater sports car: the A110 R Ultimae. 

Make its debuting at the Paris Auto Salon in top spec “La Bleue” trim costing a mind boggling €,330,000 including taxes, although this does include a Peugeot Sport inspired two-tone paint job, the ‘regular’ Ultimae costs from €265,000 including VAT in France with UK prices yet to be confirmed.

Taking everything Alpine has learned from developing the A110 R, the Turini and the limited run Le Mans edition the Ultimae is all of this know-how wrapped into the most powerful and driver focussed Alpine A110 to date. The Porsche Cayman GT4 RS of the Alpine A110 range if you will. With that mighty price tag to match, which is down to France’s stringent emission regulations that results in double-digit percentage taxes applied to new cars producing higher levels of CO2 and those with more horsepower, something the A110 R Ultimae produces more of both. 

Therefore, the 1.8-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine gets a new turbo that features both a new turbine and compressor wheel resulting in a power increase to 345bhp, a near 50bhp increase on the R and 100bhp uplift over the entry level A110. Torque is also increased by 59lb ft to 310lb ft, up from the R’s 251lb ft. The ‘DW6’ dual-clutch six-speed gearbox has been upgraded to manage the increased torque load, although at the time of writing Alpine hadn’t elaborated how it differs over the transmission installed in the R. A titanium Akrapovic exhaust is also standard. 

Alpine A110 Ultimae rear25

Alpine hasn’t quoted a weight for the A110 R Ultimae, but expect a sub 1100kg kerb weight as it benefits from the R’s carbon fibre body panels and other weight saving measures. 

Beneath the Ultimae’s aero enhanced body – it wears the same carbon fibre add-ons as the R but with a pair of cannards on the front corners with downforce claimed to be increased by 160kg at the car’s 177mph top speed – are a set of adjustable Ohlins dampers replacing the R’s ZF units, AP Racing discs and high-performance brake pads replacing the Brembo brakes fitted to the R and there’s improved braking cooling, too. 18 and 19-inch forged wheels are fitted front to rear with Michelin’s Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyre the standard fitment. 

As is the modern way the A110 R Ultimae can be personalised in numerous ways, specifically around colours and trim with 27 exterior colours on offer along with the option to have the carbon bonnet painted. There are also four Alcantara colours for the interior to pick from.

