We’ve already seen a preview in the form of 2022's A110 E-Ternité, but this was no more than a prototype proof of concept with running gear from a Megane E-Tech. We do know that Alpine’s engineers managed to retain a similar wheelbase and overall dimensions to the current car, but for now design details are thin on the ground, with Krief saying ‘the design of the new one will make the current car look old.’

Remaining rear-wheel drive, the all-electric A110 will use the two electric motors from the A390 on the rear axle and will also feature Alpine Torque Vectoring (ATV); Krief also told evo that it will have more power than the new A390 crossover, which produces up to 464bhpl.

Advertisement - Article continues below

While the Alpine A390 features a dual-motor rear axle itself, Alpine says the new A110 will share virtually nothing with it but the Alpine badge. Instead, the electric A110 will utilise a bespoke powertrain and new-generation battery tech to maximise energy density and minimise loss of performance over time. A target weight of less than 1300kg is also expected – the A290 hatch weighs 1479kg.

Alpine is even hoping to make the battery pack in the electric A110 replaceable, allowing buyers to both maintain maximum performance, upgrade to the latest chemistry and in theory, avoid some of the disastrous depreciation associated with every other high end performance EV currently on the market. Ferrari is also taking a similar approach with its hybrid models, with Krief overseeing the development of replacement battery packs for the LaFerrari in his previous role there as CTO.

Development of the all-electric Alpine A110 is well advanced and timing is on track for its arrival to coincide with Porsche’s all-electric Cayman. There is, of course, one small issue - the catastrophic collapse of the electric car market, which has seen Porsche confirm it will continue to offer petrol engined Boxster and Cayman models alongside their electric relations. And Alpine? Parent company Renault owns a 45 percent stake in Horse Powertrains, a company that specialises in internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and range extenders; the petrol powered A110 might not be dead just yet…