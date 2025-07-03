Somerset sports car company Ariel has upped the ante in celebration of its 25th anniversary, with a new ultra-hardcore Atom called the 4RR. With 525bhp it packs more power even than the screaming Atom V8 from 2010, and is the most potent and track-focused car in Ariel’s history.

At £208,000 (not including taxes) it’s also the most expensive, sitting in the same realm as full-blown supercars from Ferrari, McLaren and Maserati. The 4RR will be more exclusive than those with just 25 being built, however, and we’d bet on it delivering a kind of rabidly intense driving experience that eludes conventional supercars.

To put things in context, the 4RR adds the total power of the original Atom 1 – 125bhp – to the output of the Atom 4R on which it’s based, and that is absolutely not a car you’d climb out of wishing it had a bit more zip. Ariel quotes a sub-700kg weight figure for the car, which gives a staggering power-to-weight ratio of over 780bhp/ton. 62mph comes up in 2.4sec and 100mph is ticked off in just 5.1sec, making this the quickest Atom ever.

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The engine is based on the 2-litre turbocharged K20C unit found in Honda’s Civic Type R, and a heavy development of that found in the 4R. The 4R’s engine already produces 30 per cent more power than the base Type R unit, so how has Ariel pushed it further? By replacing every key component with new motorsport-grade items, including forged pistons and con-rods, a reworked cylinder head and upgraded valvetrain.