Forget Bond and his gadget-laden Silver Birch DB5. When it comes to ultimate Astons, my heart has always belonged to the big, ballsy GT flagships. From the 1970s Vantage to today’s epic, twin-turbocharged Vanquish, there’s something about these bruising machines that speaks so eloquently of the marque. To me, they will always be the quintessential Aston Martin.

Of all these rollicking flagships, it’s the Virage-based V550 Aston Martin Vantage that makes the most emphatic statement. At least to me. This could have something to do with it being introduced at a time when I was just experienced enough for Aston’s PR boss, Harry Calton, to entrust me with its humble, Ford-sourced ignition key. As a kid who’d grown up with a fascination for all cars, but especially Astons, getting near one of these hand-built, two-tonne monsters was a source of awe and wonder.

Fast-forward to the 2020s and that feeling has not gone away. With good reason, for the V550 remains an extraordinary machine. Dressed in alloy bodywork that began as two-dimensional sheets of thin-gauge aluminium, each panel was lovingly wheeled, hammered, dollied and planished into glorious sculptural forms by craftsmen. These were the last of the coachbuilt Astons to emerge from the storied Newport Pagnell factory.

The V550’s imposing style was defined by designers John Heffernan and Ken Greenley. Given they were also responsible for the somewhat limp and rather anodyne Virage on which the V550 was based, this transformation was less a redesign and more a glorious act of redemption. Few cars have more presence.