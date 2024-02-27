Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Aston Martin Vantage GT4 revealed – less weight, slick tyres and more aero

Aston has unveiled its Vantage-based GT4 race car, and it’ll be hunting for class wins at endurance events this year

by: Yousuf Ashraf
27 Feb 2024
Aston Martin Vantage GT4 – front12

If the Aston Martin Vantage and Vantage GT3 represent two ends of the spectrum for the firm’s 911 rival, this sits somewhere in the middle. Meet the new Vantage GT4: Aston’s entry-level GT racer that will compete in endurance events this year. 

Sitting a rung below the Vantage GT3, the GT4 is less powerful and features fewer bespoke components but promises to offer class-leading drivability and pace. A wide spread of cars – from the Alpine A110 to the Ford Mustang and McLaren Artura – make up the current GT4 field, and the new Vantage features a host of technical improvements over its predecessor to challenge them. 

Some of these developments are derived from the Vantage road car, including a new front end design with larger cooling apertures for the engine and brakes. A larger front splitter and swan-neck rear wing add downforce and reduce drag over the previous GT4, with a new composite bonnet featuring air outlets to cool the engine. 

Beneath the skin is the production car’s bonded aluminium structure, which now incorporates a full roll cage. The suspension mounting points are unchanged, but the racer uses two-way adjustable KW coilovers and an increased range of camber adjustment. The 18-inch forged aluminium wheels are specific to the Vantage GT4, and its dry weight has been trimmed down to 1465kg – 140kg less than the production Vantage. 

Power comes from an AMG-derived 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8, but where the road car offers 656bhp, the racer gives a more modest 469bhp. Peak torque is rated at 471lb ft, but both outputs can be raised via boost controller depending on Balance-of-Performance regulations. 

Aston Martin Vantage GT4 – rear12

The engine drives the rear wheels alone through the road car’s automatic transmission, but new software locks the gearbox in manual mode and cuts off seventh and eighth gear. A motorsport traction control system, carbonfibre dashboard and an F1-style steering wheel have also been installed for competition. 

The new Vantage GT4 competed at last month’s Daytona 24 Hours in disguised form, but it’ll make its official racing debut later in 2024. Aston is scheduled to build 40 examples for customers by the end of this year.

Recommended

New Aston Martin Vantage has Porsche’s 911 Turbo in its sights
2024 Aston Martin Vantage
News

New Aston Martin Vantage has Porsche’s 911 Turbo in its sights

The Vantage has received a thorough overhaul for 2024, with more power and performance, the very latest chassis technology and a fresh new design both…
12 Feb 2024
The new Aston Martin Vantage GT3 is targeting Le Mans glory
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 – front
News

The new Aston Martin Vantage GT3 is targeting Le Mans glory

Aston’s new GT3 challenger will compete in the world’s most prestigious endurance races in 2024 – including Le Mans
12 Feb 2024
The new Aston Martin Vantage teased ahead of launch
Aston Martin Vantage teaser
News

The new Aston Martin Vantage teased ahead of launch

Aston’s Martin’s new Vantage to get a new look inside and out along with engine and chassis upgrades to take on Porsche 911 and new AMG GT.
29 Jan 2024
Ford’s new Mustang GT3 car will race at Daytona
Ford Mustang GT3 – front
News

Ford’s new Mustang GT3 car will race at Daytona

The new Ford Mustang will be rolled out for competition for the first time at Daytona, competing in GT3 and GT4 classes
23 Jan 2024

Most Popular

Hyundai i30 N and i20 N axed
Hyundai i30 N and i20 N
News

Hyundai i30 N and i20 N axed

Production of petrol-powered Hyundai N hot hatches has come to an end in Europe, with electric N models picking up the baton
23 Feb 2024
Ferrari Purosangue v Aston Martin DBX707 – car pictures of the week
Ferrari Purosangue v Aston Martin DBX707 – twin
Features

Ferrari Purosangue v Aston Martin DBX707 – car pictures of the week

In the latest issue of evo, we pit Ferrari’s Purosangue against the Aston Martin DBX707 – here are some of our favourite shots…
25 Feb 2024
New Alpine A290: latest details on the Renault 5's hot hatch cousin
Alpine A290 concept
Features

New Alpine A290: latest details on the Renault 5's hot hatch cousin

Good news for fans of accessible performance, as Alpine reveals more details about its forthcoming EV hot hatch, the A290
26 Feb 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content