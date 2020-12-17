Aston Martin V12 Vanquish (2001-2007): Britain's answer to the Ferrari 550 Maranello

As we now know, it would all end happily. And, crucially, Nasser was totally won over. Hard-nosed businessman though ‘Jac the Knife’ was, he was also famously a car guy, and he was responding to Project Vantage in a purely instinctive way. He instinctively knew this was how an Aston Martin should look and feel, that this was a template for the future of the marque. And, of course, he was proved absolutely right.

Renamed V12 Vanquish, the new flagship would be a hit with both press and customers alike. Moreover, it would establish a new design language for the Gaydon era of Astons that followed – cars like the DB9 and V8 Vantage – and its innovative construction would lead directly to the VH platform that would underpin the next 20 years of production. It was nothing less than the start of Aston Martin’s modern era.

But it wouldn’t happen overnight. It wasn’t until summer 2000 that the production-ready Vanquish was revealed and 2001 before we drove it, and in the intervening years it had changed… hardly at all. Or at least that was what at a casual glance told you; in fact just about every panel was subtly different; the bonnet line a little higher, the wings pulled out a touch; new lights front and rear. The construction, though, was radically different, with an innovative (partly Lotus-developed) platform that combined extruded, bonded aluminium with a number of carbonfibre elements. But the lines and proportions that so captivated Jac Nasser and everyone else when Project Vantage first broke cover were still very much present.