Audi SQ8 2024 review – too restrained for its own good?

Evo rating Price from £93,925 Flexible, muscular engine; superb quality A hot SUV with a bland personality

It's hard to tear your eyes away from a Sakhir Gold (read: pale brown) Audi SQ8. The customers that will order this colour will, we suspect, want as many eyeballs as possible on their brand new, £93,925 performance SUV. In this respect, the facelifted SQ8 – with its new nose, spangly new headlights and 22-inch wheels – absolutely hits the mark. What matters just as much, though, is whether there’s substance beyond the beige. The updated SQ8 doesn’t break new ground. It still has the same swept-back body shape as before, the same 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine and the same MLB Evo underpinnings. Sitting one rung below the 592bhp RSQ8 (soon to gain its own facelift), the SQ8 competes with the BMW X6 M60i, Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 and Porsche’s Cayenne S. Scan the spec sheet and you might wonder whether you’re dealing with the full-fat RS model. The SQ8 gets a full suite of chassis electronics including rear-axle steering and S-tuned air suspension, with active roll control and a torque vectoring rear diff standard on top-spec Vorsprung models. The V8 generates 500bhp and 567lb ft of torque, and this 2240kg SUV digs in to reach 62mph in 4.1sec – the same as a BMW M2.