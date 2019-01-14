Best fast estate cars

Skip advert Advertisement

There is a negligible rise in weight, and so incredibly competent is the M3's inherent chassis and powertrain you really don't notice the extra mass. It drives with all the enthusiasm and alacrity of the already brilliant saloon, motivated by BMW's S58 turbocharged engine that feels punchier than its 503bhp figure suggests. The Touring's xDrive system is also another defining factor, as few all-wheel-drive systems are more deftly calibrated. The M3 seems to magic traction from nowhere without compromising its balance, and the various stages of its engagement from 4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD make it possible to set it up exactly how you want it. In truth, the only downside to the M3 Touring is that it's not a cheap car, starting at over £85,000. Go for all the bells and whistles and this can rise to over six figures. > Click here for our review of the BMW M3 Touring 30 Alpina B3 Touring BMW's M3 Touring may have stolen the show as of late, but Alpina has had the fast BMW estate thing down for years, and it's never been better than the latest B3. Unlike many of its predecessors, the B3 Touring features a full-M engine, borrowing its S58 unit from the M3, albeit re-engineered to suit its slightly different demeanour.

So what we're left with is a 3-series with some serious pace and capability, but also the trademark Alpina suppleness and daily usability that make the new B3 just about the ultimate daily driver. Unfortunately as time has passed by, so has Alpina's subtlety, meaning this latest B3 has picked up the more aggressive body styling of BMW's M Sport models to facilitate the extra cooling required to keep its engine cool. So while it will still be more understated than the M3 Touring, this B3 is still a pretty glaring piece of design. > Click here for our review of the Alpina B3 Touring 30 Audi RS6 Performance Think of a fast estate and the first to come to mind will likely be some form of RS Audi, and in all likelihood the RS6 specifically. In 2019, Audi's fourth-generation RS6 arrived with some serious upgrades, and by that we don't mean its engine (the 592bhp 4-litre twin-turbo V8 is essentially identical to that in the RS6 Performance that came before); its the chassis that saw the bulk of these. Featuring a body 80mm wider than the standard A6's, plus bespoke axles, a rear-wheel steering system, optional hydraulically cross-linked dampers and a set of simply huge 420mm carbon-ceramic front brakes with ten-piston calipers, Audi Sport did not hold back, and on a fast road you can tell.

It's still not the last word in engagement and feedback, but the resilience an RS6 has in sending its two-ton mass into, through and out of corners at immense speed is simply staggering. As of now, the RS6 is exclusively available in Performance spec, which brings an uprated 621bhp V8 and a host of chassis changes to bring more clarity and precision to the driving experience. The result is the best RS6 yet, and by default, one of the most desirable hot estates on sale. > Click here for our full review of the Audi RS6 30 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 S Shooting Brake The Mercedes-AMG CLA45 S was immediately impressive when it arrived alongside the A45 S hatchback back in 2019, so how good would a sleek shooting brake version really be? The answer is very, as the small all-wheel-drive estate punches above its weight just as convincingly as its two siblings. While we know its 415bhp turbocharged four-cylinder is as rabid and aggressive as four-pot engines get, the CLA's real surprise is the chassis, which is actually superbly judged for the road – supple and forgiving on broken UK roads without giving anything away in composure. What's more, its longer body also accentuates the torque vectoring rear differential, making it even more tail happy in drift mode than its siblings. While it still might feel a tad synthetic compared to the thrills usually experienced in a rear-drive AMG estate, if there was a modern-day Lancer Evolution wagon it'd probably feel something like this to drive, and that's quite the commendation.

The plug-in hybrid powertrain is effective rather than effervescent, as despite a peak combined 355bhp power figure its outright performance is dulled somewhat by both a chunky 1875kg kerb weight and some complex calibration required in making its two electric motors, turbocharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and eight-speed automatic work seamlessly. Yet it's the chassis that shines most against rivals, despite its weight. At any speed the 508 PSE is fluid, supple, balanced and brilliantly composed over even the most challenging of roads. That it also looks great and has a definite character distinct to the German norm makes it a very attractive proposition, even taking its punchy £55k asking price into account. > Click here for our review of the Peugeot 508 PSE 30 Skoda Octavia vRS Since the latest generation launched in 2020, the Octavia vRS has offered an unbeatable blend of space, performance and quality in its price bracket. An updated version is being launched in 2024 with more power (261bhp) and revised tech, and should make the recipe even more appealing. Inside, Skoda's sensible side shines through with a brilliantly designed dash that is both clean and elegant (so much so as to have put a few VW boss's noses out of joint). The new model will get an upgraded 13-inch infotainment screen, along with a perforated leather steering wheel and sports seats to separate it from ordinary Octavias.

