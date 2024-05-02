The Abt Audi RS3-S is a 478bhp five-cylinder BMW M2 rival

Following in the footsteps of the limited-run RS3-R of 2022, Allgäu-based Abt Sportsline has launched the RS3-S, featuring an increased output, tweaked design and new interior additions. Available for both the Sportback and saloon body styles, prices for the full conversion start from €16,600 (c£14,000).

Known as one of the first true hyper hatches, the Audi RS3 isn’t short on power in its latest iteration, sending 394bhp to all four wheels to make it one of the most potent models in the segment. It seems this isn’t quite enough for Abt though, as it is now offering a performance upgrade to boost it up to 454bhp and 399lb ft of torque (increases of 59bhp and 30lb ft).

Unlike the RS3-R with its uprated intercooler and injection system, these performance gains are solely derived from a piggyback tuning device, leaving the factory ECU entirely untouched – not only does this make it cheaper and easier to install, it makes the upgrades less invasive and easier to reverse.

If these figures still aren’t enough, simply registering the kit on Abt’s mobile app unlocks an additional 25bhp, bringing total output to a BMW M2-beating 478bhp (84bhp more than the standard car). Activating the system online also unlocks a 186mph top speed – 8mph higher than the standard car when equipped with the RS Dynamic pack.

Acceleration has improved too, with both the Sportback and saloon now covering the 0-62mph sprint in just 3.6sec, two tenths quicker than before. For reference, the £84,600 Audi RS4 Competition takes 3.9sec to hit the same speed, with BMW’s more powerful M3 Competition xDrive claiming a 3.5sec time.

Changes don’t stop under the bonnet, with Abt applying a subtle carbonfibre aerodynamics package, larger matte black exhaust tips, Abt Sport GR20 wheels and modified springs for a 30mm lower ride height. The interior has seen a similar treatment, with an RS3-S dashboard emblem, Abt puddle light, new floor mats and an Abt start/stop button now equipped.

While this package does liberate some strong performance gains, it doesn’t come cheap. Prices for the full conversion start from €16,600 (c£14,000) for the saloon, rising to €17,900 (c£15,300) for the Sportback before fitting costs. Each kit does come with a five-year Abt warranty though, which might help soften the blow…