This BMW SUV will form the technical basis for the next 3-series

BMW is preparing for a paradigm shift in its design and technology direction, with a series of ‘Neue Klasse’ EV models scheduled to release from 2025. The Vision Neue Klasse concept – a precursor to the next 3-series – has already been unveiled, but these spy shots provide a first look at one of the firm’s next generation production cars.

This mid-sized SUV appears to be an all-electric X3 replacement, and will be one of the first models to debut with the Neue Klasse architecture along with an electric 3-series. As we’ve previously reported, this will spawn a battery-powered M3 in due course.

There are glimmers of Neue Klasse design cues beneath the camouflage of this prototype, with the front fascia split into two glass sections to house the headlights, just as in the Vision Neue Klasse saloon. The proportions and swept back windscreen are closer to BMW’s iX than the more upright X3, but the Neue Klasse SUV will feature a few nods to tradition – including a Hofmeister kink in the side glass.

BMW’s new EV architecture will arrive with a host of efficiency advancements, courtesy of the firm’s sixth-generation eDrive technology. The electric motors will be optimised for weight, rolling resistance and heat management to eke out more range, working with more energy-dense round battery cells. Compared to current BMWs, charging speeds and range will improve by up to 30 per cent.

Inside, the iDrive technology suite will also evolve with the introduction of BMW Panoramic Vision – a low profile display that spans the base of the windscreen to offer driving, media and navigation info. This will work with a traditional head-up display and a central touchscreen, which can be navigated using BMW’s voice-operated virtual assistant.

Expect the covers to come off the new SUV in 2025, with a further six Neue Klasse models launching over the following two years.