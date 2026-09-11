The Nürburgring is a special place for any car enthusiast, often considered to be the finest track on earth and the starting point for just about every significant development programme. BMW shares these feelings as to celebrate the circuit’s 100th year, it’s launched a total of nine limited-run 100 Jahre Nürburgring editions.

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Given the momentous occasion, BMW M has teamed up with BMW Motorrad for this, giving not only six M cars a makeover, but three of BMW’s finest bikes too: the M 1000 RR, M 1000 R and M 1000 XR. The cars in question are the BMW M3 and M5 in saloon and Touring form, the M4 and M2, with each individual special edition model limited to 100 units worldwide.

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Frank van Meel, CEO of BMW M, said: ‘The Nürburgring is much more than just a racetrack for us – it is a second home for BMW M. All our production vehicles are put through their paces on the Nordschleife. With the Edition 100 Jahre Nürburgring, we celebrate our long-standing and successful relationship with the Nürburgring.’

Buyers can make limited changes to the configuration of their chosen model, with a more stealthy Black Sapphire paint available on each of the cars, but the changes are not subtle. Nürburgring Green is a new paint colour developed specifically for these specials, and is adorned with numerous Nürburgring-related decals on the doors, C-pillars and roof. If you’re a fan of the green, you can even have the wheels painted in it, as shown on the M3 Touring in these pictures. It’s a bold look.

Standard black leather and Alcantara upholstery forms the basis of each interior, but every one of these specials comes with green and white contrast stitching to set them apart. Six-cylinder models even get a unique 12 o’clock marker to match on their Alcantara-wrapped wheels.

There are no performance enhancements as part of the 100 Jahre Nürburgring package, but each of the six-cylinder models will come equipped with the latest form of the 3-litre twin-turbocharged S58 straight-six with pre-chamber ignition technology for improved efficiency, and the same 503bhp output. The M5 produces 717bhp in each of its forms, with the M2 at 473bhp.

All but the M2 special can be ordered from this month, with order books opening for the M2 in January 2027. Pricing is undisclosed, but expect a bump over their current list prices.