New BMW i5 Touring – 593bhp electric estate incoming

The 5-series Touring has been a fixture in BMW’s range since 1991, but more than three decades later, the concept is about to evolve. The 5-series’ electric counterpart, the i5, will gain an estate version later this year, offering the familiar recipe in an EV package for the first time ever.

BMW has teased the new model on social media, and while specifics of the i5 Touring have yet to be announced, the i5 saloon provides a strong indication of what to expect.

The i5 Touring will be underpinned by BMW’s Cluster Architecture platform, which also forms the basis of the petrol-engined 5-series. The i5 saloon generates 335bhp and 296lb ft of torque in single-motor eDrive40 trim, propelling it from 0-62mph in 6sec. The flagship i5 M60 xDrive – which will spawn a Touring equivalent – uses a 593bhp dual-motor setup to achieve a 3.8sec 0-62mph time. Expect this to be accompanied by the usual Hans Zimmer-designed driving sounds you’ll find in other BMW EVs.

The Touring will carry a few more kilos than its saloon counterpart, so expect a slight performance hit. Efficiency and range won’t be quite as strong either – for reference, the i5 eDrive40 has a 357-mile range, with the M60 dropping to 315 miles. Topping up the 81.2kWh battery from 10-80 per cent takes 30 minutes thanks to 205kW peak charging speeds.

The i5 Touring’s rear drive unit will reduce boot space compared to the petrol model, but the deficit won’t be enormous given that just 30 litres separates the EV and ICE saloons (490 and 520 litres respectively). To make the Touring drive like a BMW should, expect a suite of chassis electronics – including rear-wheel steering, active roll control, adaptive dampers and self-levelling air springs – to be offered.

Inside, the i5 Touring will share its design and tech with the saloon, with a curved dual-screen display taking centre stage on the dashboard. As part of BMW’s iDrive 8.5 software, the i5 Touring will offer a virtual voice assistant, digital smartphone key functionality and even an integrated games console to pass the time while charging.

The i5 Touring will be unveiled in full later this year, carrying a premium of around £3000 over the £74,105 saloon.