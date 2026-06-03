BMW has upgraded its M2 sports car, adding the xDrive four-wheel-drive system as an option, as well as rolling out its upgraded S58 engine with a new ignition system. It’s the first time BMW M’s smallest sports car has been offered with drive to all four wheels but then again, we’ve known since the G87’s introduction, from looking at it and its weight figure, it’s no baby M car anymore.

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The result predictably is impressive acceleration figures, with the 0-62mph sprint taking just 3.7 seconds, or 0.3sec quicker than the standard rear-wheel-drive car. For those fearing that the loutish M2’s wings will have been clipped by AWD, fear not. M’s xDrive is switchable, with 2WD mode available with the DSC deactivated.

There’s also past precedent with this G-generation of M cars that suggests this could be the M2 of choice. Remember, the current M3 and M4 launched initially with rear-wheel-drive versions but it was the xDrive-equipped variants that elevated them to their full potential. For the M2 xDrive, M has tuned the chassis to work in concert with the xDrive system and M differential, which also have their own tuning to integrate with the M2’s shorter wheelbase.

The transfer case has an M2 xDrive-specific control unit and integrated wheel slip limitation, which can effectively respond to traction increases and decreases before the DSC has to. No specific figures have been given, but the M2 xDrive will be heavier than the RWD version. For reference, an xDrive M3 is around 50kg more than the early rear-driven models spec-for-spec.

The S58’s ignition system upgrade is rolling out to the M2 as well as the M3 and M4 to bring them into EU7 emissions regulation compliance. What BMW calls ‘M Ignite’ is a new pre-chamber combustion system that under high loads, uses a miniature explosion in a pre-chamber instead of a traditional spark to ignite the fuel/air mixture more evenly and efficiently throughout the combustion chamber.

The result is that M-cars so-equipped should be much more efficient and clean when being driven hard. BMW even says owners will notice the difference at track days. The engine still uses traditional spark plugs at lower revs in ordinary running and power outputs and performance are unaffected by the new system.

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BMW M expects the M2 xDrive to be most successful in the USA, Germany and China. The new coupe will however be available in the UK, priced from £74,255 when it goes on sale in late summer. That’s a sturdy £2610 more than the £71,645 that the rear-drive version will cost you if you order now.