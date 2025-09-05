Save nearly £8k on a brand new BMW M2

Should the latest BMW M2 actually be called an M3? Being a compact two-door coupe with rear-drive and the option of a manual gearbox, it’s closer in concept to a traditional M3 than today’s G80, and now it’s priced more like one too. The latest deals mean you can bag one for nearly £8k off its £69,390 list price, making it a whisker cheaper than a base-spec Audi RS3, and about the same as what a new F80-generation M3 Competition cost in 2016. Tempting.

Numerous dealers are offering chunky discounts (the car pictured is offered at Berry Heathrow BMW for £6460 off), but the largest saving of £7740 comes from Partridge BMW. The model in question is the recently updated M2, meaning it has an uprated twin-turbo straight-six with 473bhp, chassis tweaks and a refreshed interior, with BMW’s latest dual-screen iDrive system bolted to the dash. Unlike the bigger M3 and M4 the M2 is rear-drive only and comes with the option of a stick, although this example is equipped with an eight-speed automatic. In truth the manual isn’t the slickest and the auto suits the car just as well.

Usable, sub-£100k sports cars are a dying breed, and the M2 is one of very few remaining examples with the classical front-engined, rear-drive, three-pedal layout. One of the others is the Ford Mustang, a bulkier and less sophisticated coupe but one with oodles of charm and a naturally aspirated V8. The discount to £61,230 brings the M2 closer in price to the Ford, which costs £58,470 in GT form. The track-prepped Dark Horse, meanwhile, is a heap more expensive at £70k.

As such, a discounted M2 starts to look like decent value. Especially when you consider that it undercuts less powerful hot hatches with more mainstream underpinnings, like Audi’s RS3 and the Mercedes-AMG A45 S. Of the M2’s more direct sports car rivals there’s the £79,500 four-cylinder Lotus Emira Turbo and Alpine’s A110, which comes in at £55,160 in standard trim or £69,890 in GTS spec.

The M2 isn’t our favourite modern M car but its blend of mighty performance, usability and entertainment factor mean it's one to be savoured in 2025. Even more so with an £8k discount.