Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Save nearly £8k on a brand new BMW M2

BMW’s smallest M car is being offered for just over £60k – less than a basic Audi RS3

by: Yousuf Ashraf
5 Sep 2025
BMW M2

Should the latest BMW M2 actually be called an M3? Being a compact two-door coupe with rear-drive and the option of a manual gearbox, it’s closer in concept to a traditional M3 than today’s G80, and now it’s priced more like one too. The latest deals mean you can bag one for nearly £8k off its £69,390 list price, making it a whisker cheaper than a base-spec Audi RS3, and about the same as what a new F80-generation M3 Competition cost in 2016. Tempting. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Numerous dealers are offering chunky discounts (the car pictured is offered at Berry Heathrow BMW for £6460 off), but the largest saving of £7740 comes from Partridge BMW. The model in question is the recently updated M2, meaning it has an uprated twin-turbo straight-six with 473bhp, chassis tweaks and a refreshed interior, with BMW’s latest dual-screen iDrive system bolted to the dash. Unlike the bigger M3 and M4 the M2 is rear-drive only and comes with the option of a stick, although this example is equipped with an eight-speed automatic. In truth the manual isn’t the slickest and the auto suits the car just as well. 

Usable, sub-£100k sports cars are a dying breed, and the M2 is one of very few remaining examples with the classical front-engined, rear-drive, three-pedal layout. One of the others is the Ford Mustang, a bulkier and less sophisticated coupe but one with oodles of charm and a naturally aspirated V8. The discount to £61,230 brings the M2 closer in price to the Ford, which costs £58,470 in GT form. The track-prepped Dark Horse, meanwhile, is a heap more expensive at £70k.

As such, a discounted M2 starts to look like decent value. Especially when you consider that it undercuts less powerful hot hatches with more mainstream underpinnings, like Audi’s RS3 and the Mercedes-AMG A45 S. Of the M2’s more direct sports car rivals there’s the £79,500 four-cylinder Lotus Emira Turbo and Alpine’s A110, which comes in at £55,160 in standard trim or £69,890 in GTS spec. 

The M2 isn’t our favourite modern M car but its blend of mighty performance, usability and entertainment factor mean it's one to be savoured in 2025. Even more so with an £8k discount. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

BMW M2 2025 review – a fun, full-fat M car but no match for a Cayman
BMW M2 drift
In-depth reviews

BMW M2 2025 review – a fun, full-fat M car but no match for a Cayman

The M2 has evolved into a near-500bhp powerhouse of a coupe, and still comes with three pedals. It’s a barrel of laughs, if not as deft and rewarding …
13 Aug 2025
Used BMW M2 Competition (F87, 2018 - 2020) review – modern M car great for hot hatch money
Used BMW M2 Competition review
Reviews

Used BMW M2 Competition (F87, 2018 - 2020) review – modern M car great for hot hatch money

Not as ballistic as the M2 CS but the M2 Competition is still brilliant and now remarkably affordable
28 Feb 2025
BMW M2 Fast Fleet test – five months in the cut-price 'M4 Lite'
evo Fast Fleet BMW M2 G87
Long term tests

BMW M2 Fast Fleet test – five months in the cut-price 'M4 Lite'

It was divisive in its concept and its delivery, but our M2 played a strong long-term game
6 Jan 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Used Volkswagen Golf GTI (Mk5, 2004 - 2009) review – one of the best VWs of the last 30 years
VW Golf GTI Mk5 front
In-depth reviews

Used Volkswagen Golf GTI (Mk5, 2004 - 2009) review – one of the best VWs of the last 30 years

Volkswagen's quintessential hot hatch saw a stunning return to form in Mk5 guise. It’s aged like a fine wine and is an appreciating modern classic tod…
2 Sep 2025
Boxster and Cayman are dead – Porsche’s sweet-spot sports cars axed
Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4
News

Boxster and Cayman are dead – Porsche’s sweet-spot sports cars axed

The ultimate goldilocks sports cars of our time finally bow out. The segment has lost its all-time great benchmarks
2 Sep 2025
Best cars of the 1990s – the ultimate driver’s cars from three decades ago
Best &#039;90s cars
Best cars

Best cars of the 1990s – the ultimate driver’s cars from three decades ago

The 1990s was a goldilocks decade in some ways – new technologies married old-school sensibilities in sensational driver’s cars
30 Aug 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content