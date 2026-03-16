Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

BMW’s M3 Touring GT will race at the Nürburgring – M division's April Fools' joke brought to life

The M3 Touring race car started as a joke but BMW M has made it a reality. It’ll be racing at the 2026 Nürburgring 24hr

by: Ethan Jupp
16 Mar 2026
BMW M3 Touring GT race car5

The Germans and their peculiar sense of humour are back with the BMW M3 Touring GT race car. Though it was first pictured in rendered images as a playful publicity stunt for April Fools’ day 2025, BMW M has decided to not only make the machine a reality but also take it racing at the 2026 Nürburgring 24 Hours – in GT3 spec, no less.

The idea of a racing version of the M3 Touring has been floating around since the debut of the road car in 2022. While the impetus to make it began as a joke, the overwhelming response BMW received for the car has pushed it to prepare a genuine racer. Development of the M3 Touring GT began properly in the summer of 2025, with the BMW Motorsport team taking just eight months in total to complete the car.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The BMW M4 GT3 Evo serves as its basis and is a proven winner, with some 80 race victories around the world to its name, including last year’s N24 and the 24 Hours of Dubai. The M3 Touring GT shares that car’s vast 2040mm width and P58 race version of M Division’s twin-turbo straight-six, good for 582bhp when not restricted.

BMW M3 Touring GT race car5

Obviously the M3 Touring road car is longer than an M4 so the race car is too, by 200mm including the enormous rear wing. The wing also sits higher than that on the M4 GT3 Evo by 32mm, to clear the higher rear end of the Touring body and allow it to be positioned in clean airflow. The livery features some of the comments from the April fool's post last year, pining for the car to be made a reality.

The car will compete in the SPX class for special or experimental cars at the 2026 Nürburgring 24 Hours (16-17 May) with Jens Klingmann, Ugo de Wilde, Connor De Phillippi and Neil Verhagen at the wheel. It will get its competitive debut at the NLS (Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie, an endurance championship held at the Nürburgring Grand Prix and Nordschleife circuits) at the Nürburgring on 21 March.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

BMW M3 Touring 2025 review – the best fast estate gets even better
BMW M3 Touring
Reviews

BMW M3 Touring 2025 review – the best fast estate gets even better

The G81 BMW M3 Touring deserved all the hype it got at its launch, and now a mid-life update has made it even better
18 Sep 2025
BMW M3 Touring for £16k off – save 15 per cent on the ultimate super estate
BMW M3 Touring deal
News

BMW M3 Touring for £16k off – save 15 per cent on the ultimate super estate

There are more new M3 Tourings out there than there are buyers right now and deals are waiting to be done.
14 Aug 2025
BMW M3 CS Touring 2025 review – the Nürburgring’s fastest-ever estate tested
BMW M3 CS Touring – front
Reviews

BMW M3 CS Touring 2025 review – the Nürburgring’s fastest-ever estate tested

BMW gives the M3 Touring the CS treatment and creates another absolute dream of a driver’s car – and the fastest estate to lap the Nordschleife
31 Jul 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

The new Jaguar GT is lovely to drive, but that’s not enough for people to buy it
Jaguar GT
Opinion

The new Jaguar GT is lovely to drive, but that’s not enough for people to buy it

The Jaguar GT has the hallmarks of a deeply impressive luxury saloon. Whether it can turn the tide on slow demand for premium EVs is another matter
11 Mar 2026
Audi Q3 review – polished BMW X1 rival available with Golf GTI power
Audi Q3 review
In-depth reviews

Audi Q3 review – polished BMW X1 rival available with Golf GTI power

The Q3 confounded some of our middling expectations for it. This is a pleasant, neat-driving small SUV, albeit with a few flaws and catches
13 Mar 2026
Toyota's updated the GR Yaris again – and it’s confirmed for the UK
2026 Toyota GR Yaris
News

Toyota's updated the GR Yaris again – and it’s confirmed for the UK

New steering wheel, power steering and damper tuning for Toyota’s hot hatch
13 Mar 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content