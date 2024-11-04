BMW M4 Competition xDrive Fast Fleet test – six months in the £100k sports coupe

The M4’s quad tailpipes have pulled away from the evo office car park for the last time, and I feel really quite melancholy to see it go. Some cars you don’t miss when they’ve gone, no matter how good they were; I knew from early on this wouldn’t be the case with the M4.

It’s been a lovely car to live with: as a long-distance tourer, as a commuting carriage, as a weekend getaway car, as a truly rewarding driver’s car and even an occasional track car.

As mentioned in previous reports, I’m not crazy about the way it looks (though its design has grown on me a fair bit) and I felt a bit self-conscious about the borderline ostentatious image it presents to the world. But I loved the M4 for what it is and what it can do, rather than what it looks like.

Others on the evo team who spent time with YC72 FUB have made the very valid point that it can’t totally disguise its weight– this is a 1.8-ton, 4.8m-long car after all – and always feels big and heavy to some extent, with some of its switchable modes for drivetrain and dampers geared around mitigating its mass. And it is big enough to rule out smaller parking spaces, which was a pain in urban driving. But I honestly didn’t mind the M4’s weight in the way it felt on the road. I quite liked its solid, muscle-car feel, and it never felt clumsy. Agile, in fact. I just love this car’s front end. So positive, so resistant to understeer.