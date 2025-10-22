Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
Long term tests

The BMW X6 M is a compromised SUV, but it does have its uses

The evo team’s biggest SUV fan samples our X6 M long-term test car. What’s the verdict?

by: Richard Meaden
17 Jan 2026
BMW X6 M Competition13

Unlike many of my industry colleagues I’ve never had that big an issue with fast SUVs. Yes, they’re unnecessarily big and often extremely vulgar, but I can’t deny enjoying the absurdity of their performance. Not to mention admiring the tech they use and the lengths development engineers go to in an effort to make them stop, steer and handle like sports cars. Call it my guilty pleasure.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Despite my closet liking for the genre, even I have to admit that the X6 M Competition conforms to the worst super-SUV stereotypes. For starters it has decidedly porcine features, its bluff nose, huge nostrils and stout body totally at odds with the raked roofline. To paraphrase the late and much-missed comedian Sean Lock’s best punchline, it’s a challenging tank.

Quite how M’s engineers feel when presented with something like this to hone into a M model is anyone’s guess. It’s certainly hard to credit it was worked upon by the same team that developed the M5 CS – one of the greatest supersaloons of all time – but clearly even they can’t find a cheat code to circumvent physics. Given the latest M5 is famously heavier than Jupiter, the 65kg lighter(!) X6 M’s lack of authentic M character and capabilities is a worry, but hopefully its limitations stem from having to contain all that mass combined with a lofty centre of gravity.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

More reviews

Reviews

Ride quality, or rather the lack of, is the biggest bugbear. On all but the smoothest surfaces it always struggles to settle no matter which mode you try. The jiggle fades with speed, and the trade-off is impressive body control, but it bludgeons the road, shouldering through curves without finding a truly satisfying flow.   

Advertisement - Article continues below

Its size makes it feel confined on most roads, too, which limits the lines you can take. On the plus side its high levels of grip and resistance to roll make it accurate enough to work with what space you have. It’s a shame M couldn’t give it the playful poise, rear-drive balance and hot rod character of Aston Martin’s DBX707.

If the brittle ride is a disappointment, the powertrain is a definite highlight. The 616bhp twin-turbo V8 engine is mighty, with big, barrel-chested shove coupled to a slick-shifting transmission that’s happy to shuffle ratios with silky discretion or give punchy up and downshifts in the spicier driving modes. In this regard the X6 earns its M designation, though relentlessly sub-20mpg fuel figures make for expensive progress.

None of the above impacted the X6’s more unusual duties last month when it was pressed into service as prom wheels for one of my mates, who needed to transport his teenage daughter and her friends to their big school night. Apparently, a Lamborghini Urus is the teen promster’s SUV of choice, but the big Beemer was a more than acceptable substitute.

Total mileage8918
Mileage this month801
Costs this month£0
mpg this month19.1

This story was first featured in evo issue 326.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Ford’s Hypercar will use a roaring V8 to take on Ferrari once again
Ford Hypercar V8
News

Ford’s Hypercar will use a roaring V8 to take on Ferrari once again

A 5.4-litre V8 derived from the heart of the Mustang will power Ford’s hopes of taking to the top step
16 Jan 2026
Best used cars – the pre-owned fast car favourites to buy in 2026
Best used performance cars
Best cars

Best used cars – the pre-owned fast car favourites to buy in 2026

Want a used performance car that’s fun to drive and affordable? Whatever your budget, we’ve got some suggestions for you
12 Jan 2026
Audi RS3 review – Audi's final five-pot hot hatch is one of the best
Audi RS3
In-depth reviews

Audi RS3 review – Audi's final five-pot hot hatch is one of the best

The RS3 has one of the most spectacular engines you'll find in a hot hatch, and the rest is just as good. Is that enough to warrant a £60k+ asking pri…
15 Jan 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content