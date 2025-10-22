Unlike many of my industry colleagues I’ve never had that big an issue with fast SUVs. Yes, they’re unnecessarily big and often extremely vulgar, but I can’t deny enjoying the absurdity of their performance. Not to mention admiring the tech they use and the lengths development engineers go to in an effort to make them stop, steer and handle like sports cars. Call it my guilty pleasure.

Despite my closet liking for the genre, even I have to admit that the X6 M Competition conforms to the worst super-SUV stereotypes. For starters it has decidedly porcine features, its bluff nose, huge nostrils and stout body totally at odds with the raked roofline. To paraphrase the late and much-missed comedian Sean Lock’s best punchline, it’s a challenging tank.

Quite how M’s engineers feel when presented with something like this to hone into a M model is anyone’s guess. It’s certainly hard to credit it was worked upon by the same team that developed the M5 CS – one of the greatest supersaloons of all time – but clearly even they can’t find a cheat code to circumvent physics. Given the latest M5 is famously heavier than Jupiter, the 65kg lighter(!) X6 M’s lack of authentic M character and capabilities is a worry, but hopefully its limitations stem from having to contain all that mass combined with a lofty centre of gravity.