How my BMW Z4 'Handschalter' makes my front door feel old school

Hello, Mr Blue Sky. The arrival of spring and the accompanying appearance of ambient temperatures in double figures has played to the strengths of both the upper and the lower portions of the Z4: more opportunities to enjoy driving with the roof retracted, and more grip down at tarmac level to get the best from the chassis.

It’s been a while since I ran a convertible long-termer – the last was a Nissan 370Z Roadster in 2011-12, and a couple of years before that was a previous-generation Z4, the one with the folding hard-top – and I’d forgotten how immersive the experience of driving an open-top car can be. It’s more intense for your senses, and can make you feel like you get more out of a short blast than you would in an equivalent coupe.

It particularly helps when the drop-top in question comes without significant compromises. As mentioned last month, the current Z4 is not one of those wobbly convertibles of yore, where you could feel the shell flexing and the suspension struggling as a result. Ditching the folding hard-top for this G29-generation Z4 was a good move too. That older, E89 Z4 always felt like it suffered for having one, not least because it resulted in a car that weighed 1580kg, back in the days when 1580kg was heavy. And while the sDrive 35i model I ran had a 49:51 front-to-rear weight distribution with its roof up, stowing it shifted goodness knows how many kilos of metal and glass behind the rear axle line, and high up in the boot to boot. A damp track session demonstrated this didn’t do the already aloof handling any favours, the car proving eminently spinnable when DSC was disabled, much to the amusement of my colleagues. Well, until they took turns in the driver’s seat and did some pirouetting of their own.