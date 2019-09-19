Back before downsizing and mass-turbocharging, the easiest way to make big power was adding displacement and cylinders. The V8 became the goldilocks format for performance that could be exotic enough to power supercars, but cheap enough to power everything from pick-up trucks to sports saloons.

There’s probably the most variety of engines that can be described as a V8, compared to any other layout and cylinder count – what exactly can the engines in a Ferrari 458 Speciale and a Ford F150 say they have in common, beyond cylinder counts? That, along with the fact that almost all of them have their charms – be that prodigious performance, a great sound or both – makes listing the best V8s an interesting challenge.

By best we mean our favourites, because if we’re talking about objective performance-based scoring, then the slightly numb BMW M twin-turbo V8 vastly out-ranks the howling naturally-aspirated 4-litre the marque only installed in the E9X-generation M3. And that would be criminal.

Equally, a plodding Ford Flathead from the ‘50s isn’t exactly up to modern evo era standards, important to the history of the V8 though it is. We’re also only covering road-going V8s strictly speaking, but Cosworth’s DFV deserves at least a mention here. So, this is a selection of V8s – and the best car they power – that best speak to The Thrill of Driving. The V8s that deliver it all. Power, yes, but also personality.

F136 – Ferrari 458 Speciale

The F136 engine, manufactured by Ferrari in Maranello, was actually first found under the bonnet of the Maserati Coupe in 2001, itself a mid-cycle update of the previous 3200GT. In that application, the wet-sump cross-plane V8 was noted for its rich tones, if not outright performance. The F136’s application in Ferraris was very different though, adopting a flat-plane crank and dry-sump lubrication for its first use in the F430 in 2004.