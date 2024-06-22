Ferrari’s first ever electric car is coming this October

It’s been a long time coming, but new details confirm that Ferrari is set for the launch of its first ever all-electric road car on October 9 2025. We first received word of the model back in 2021, and with numerous test mules spotted testing over the last 12 months, it’s all about to fall into place.

The news comes as part of the marque’s 2024 results presentation, where it revealed a 21.3 per cent year-on-year profit increase to €1.56bn (c£1.3bn) despite it being a quiet year for new model releases. The numbers also revealed a 51:49 split between hybrid models and pure-ICE models sold last year, proving the strength of its electrified offerings.

Hinting at the marque’s focus on electrification, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna, said: 'The will to progress that has always characterised Ferrari has led to innovation in our infrastructure, with the inauguration of the e-building; in our products, best highlighted by the new supercar, the Ferrari F80; and in R&D, with the new E-Cells Lab that will further strengthen our electrochemical knowledge to prepare us for the future.'

Details on what form this all-electric model will take are still limited to what can be discerned from the test mules (not a whole lot, beyond its heavily disguised crossover-style body), but we do know that we’ll find out more later this year, with Vigna adding: ‘...we will reveal more of our future on 9 October at our Capital Markets Day.' The EV won’t be the only announcement to look forward to from Maranello this year, either, with five additional models also set for launch.

Although it has committed to a pure electric model, Ferrari is keeping its options open regarding its wider powertrain model mix – the production flexibility afforded by its new e-building production facility helps in that regard. ‘I think carbon-neutral fuel will become more and more an option,’ Vigna says. ‘We’re working together with a partner already in Formula 1. Many things will change by 2036. The best thing for us is working in a flexible way, and having the nimbleness to adapt.’

Where Ferrari’s new EV will be built

In its biggest expansion in recent times, Ferrari opened a new, 42,500 square metre factory building at its Maranello HQ last year. Called the Ferrari e-building, it will house the production of a mixture of models: pure combustion, hybrid and the aforementioned EV. evo was on the ground at the building’s opening, where partners, investors, politicians and journalists were allowed inside for the first time.