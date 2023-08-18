Ford Mustang GTD hits sub-seven Nürburgring target, but it’s not done yet

Goodall describes the work between Ford Performance and Multimatic on the GTD as ‘a true partnership project.’

‘Multimatic is incredibly talented with suspension, a lot of the powertrain is Ford-developed, we used our Ford Studio team to develop all the surfaces and execute the aero strategy. It’s a team that’s used the strengths of both companies. Our [Ford Performance’s] vehicle dynamics engineers and Multimatic’s vehicle dynamics engineers were hand-in-hand at the track developing this car. There are parts on the car that are developed by Multimatic, there are parts in the car that are developed by Ford Performance. It truly is a partnership project, and any partnership has its own challenges, of trying to figure out how you're going to integrate all of this new technology into an existing Mustang architecture.

‘What also makes it challenging was the first two years of the project were all under NDA (non-disclosure agreement. We had a lot of engineers working on the project where their bosses didn't even know…

With Ford Performance and Multimatic also collaborating on the Mustang GT3 racing car, that enabled transfer of learnings to the GTD road car too. ‘When we took the GT3 race car into the aero tunnel, the learnings for that would feed back into the race car and feed right back into GTD as well, or vice versa,’ Goodall says. ‘We really, truly developed them in parallel. So you take all the good stuff that we learned developing the race car, you put technology into the car that you can't use in racing – like superchargers, active aero, adaptive suspension, things like that – and you really get the best of both worlds. You get a car that is truly race-inspired but is comfortable and legal to drive on the streets.’

While aerodynamics of GT3 racing cars are strictly regulated, the GTD can follow its own rules. In addition to a new vented bonnet, louvred arches and an aggressive fixed front splitter, the rear wing is hydraulically controlled, with an optional aerodynamics package adding a carbonfibre undertray with hydraulically controlled flaps for optimum balance. Also beneath the rear wing is a unique boot lid featuring dual air scoops to direct air through the transaxle’s heat exchangers.

At this stage it is not fully confirmed which markets outside of the USA the Mustang GTD will be fully homologated for road use. ‘We’re still finalising all of our homologation works,’ Goodall says. ‘We’re trying to make this car available to as many people as we possibly can.’