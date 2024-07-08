New Honda Prelude coupe spotted testing ahead of 2025 debut

Following the reveal of Honda’s Prelude Concept at the 2023 Tokyo Motor show, there were whispers that the firm would return to the two-door sports coupe market with a hybrid-powered production version. Those rumours became a reality earlier this year with Honda confirming that the Prelude will reach UK showrooms, and now we've seen the first test cars out on the road.

These first mules confirm that the concept wasn't far from what we'll see in showrooms, with the bodywork beneath the camouflage all but identical. The subtle aero, intakes and even door handles are all a perfect match for the concept seen earlier this year, as are elements such as the headlights and front grille. The only differences to note are a set of smaller wheels, a raised ride height and a redesigned lip spoiler.

To drum up interest before a projected release next year, Honda displayed the Prelude Concept at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. It didn't have the classical long bonnet, short-tail proportions of something like a Toyota Supra, hinting that the Prelude will be underpinned by a more conventional front-drive architecture – most likely borrowed from the latest Civic.