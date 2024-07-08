Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Honda Prelude coupe spotted testing ahead of 2025 debut

Following behind the launch of the concept in 2023, photographers have now spotted the Honda Prelude testing out on the road

by: Yousuf Ashraf, Sam Jenkins
17 Oct 2024
Honda Prelude17

Following the reveal of Honda’s Prelude Concept at the 2023 Tokyo Motor show, there were whispers that the firm would return to the two-door sports coupe market with a hybrid-powered production version. Those rumours became a reality earlier this year with Honda confirming that the Prelude will reach UK showrooms, and now we've seen the first test cars out on the road.

Advertisement - Article continues below

These first mules confirm that the concept wasn't far from what we'll see in showrooms, with the bodywork beneath the camouflage all but identical. The subtle aero, intakes and even door handles are all a perfect match for the concept seen earlier this year, as are elements such as the headlights and front grille. The only differences to note are a set of smaller wheels, a raised ride height and a redesigned lip spoiler.

> Why the Honda NSX-R is one of the most significant cars of the last 25 years

To drum up interest before a projected release next year, Honda displayed the Prelude Concept at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. It didn't have the classical long bonnet, short-tail proportions of something like a Toyota Supra, hinting that the Prelude will be underpinned by a more conventional front-drive architecture – most likely borrowed from the latest Civic. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

As demonstrated by the stunning FL5 Type R, the Civic's platform can deliver a finely-honed and involving driving experience, and Honda will tap into this potential for the Prelude. According to Chief Engineer Tomoyuki Yamagami, the new model will ‘maintain its ‘sporty’ DNA by perfectly blending the efficiency and environmental advantages of electrified driving with an exhilarating experience behind the wheel – liberating users from their daily lives with increased driving pleasure’.

Honda Prelude17

On the point of electrification, expect the Civic’s hybrid powertrain to make an appearance, combining a 2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine with two electric motors. During normal driving the combustion engine is used as a generator to power the e-motors, but at higher speeds it can drive the wheels directly. Combined, the system delivers 181bhp and 232lb ft of torque, propelling the Civic from standstill to 62mph in 7.9sec. A boost in output plus a potential weight saving from the Prelude’s two-door body could see it trim that time down. 

As its name suggests, the Prelude marks the beginning of a new era of Honda sports cars, with further electrified models planned to affirm Honda’s ‘commitment to sports performance’. Expect the production model to go on sale in 2025.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

The new Porsche 911 GT3 is almost here – 992.2 facelift set for October 18 reveal
2025 Porsche 911 GT3
News

The new Porsche 911 GT3 is almost here – 992.2 facelift set for October 18 reveal

The 992-generation 911 GT3 is set to receive its mid-life update later this month, following in the footsteps of the Carrera
15 Oct 2024
Lexus LFA v Nissan GT-R Nismo v Subaru Impreza 22B – car pictures of the week
Lexus LFA v Nissan GT-R Nismo v Subaru Impreza 22B
Features

Lexus LFA v Nissan GT-R Nismo v Subaru Impreza 22B – car pictures of the week

In the latest issue of evo, we test three of the most iconic performance cars ever to come from Japan – these are our favourite shots
13 Oct 2024
Alpine A110 review – distinctive, lightweight and unforgettable to drive
Alpine A110
In-depth reviews

Alpine A110 review – distinctive, lightweight and unforgettable to drive

The A110 is a lightweight sports car of the kind we might never see again, and a deeply compelling alternative to Porsche's 718 Cayman
10 Oct 2024
Sports cars on top in the latest car resale value charts
Toyota GR86
News

Sports cars on top in the latest car resale value charts

Sports cars may be getting more expensive, but they’re also among the slowest-depreciating cars, according to new data
7 Oct 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Best fast family cars – the best fun everyday drivers
Best fast family cars
Best cars

Best fast family cars – the best fun everyday drivers

A family car doesn’t need to be dull – some of our favourite performance models deliver the thrills of a purpose-built sports car
10 Oct 2024
Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport Mk8.5 2024 review – a cut-price Honda Civic Type R?
Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport Mk8.5
Reviews

Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport Mk8.5 2024 review – a cut-price Honda Civic Type R?

The Golf GTI Clubsport lifts the Mk8.5 GTI to a higher level, but it’s still not quite a match for the best in class
15 Oct 2024
Best BMW M cars – the ultimate driving machines
Best BMW M cars
Best cars

Best BMW M cars – the ultimate driving machines

M is one of the fastest letters in the motoring alphabet. We pick our favourites from over 50 years of BMW M icons
15 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content