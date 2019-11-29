Best sports cars 2025 – distilled driving machines

The four-cylinder 2.0 version went some way to addressing the 3.0’s handling issues too, as a more balanced, more responsive and less snappy option. Things got even better with the launch of the six-speed manual for the 3.0 car – the over-torqued rear axle of the auto is now more settled and the handling limits now more approachable thanks to small changes to the suspension set-up and differential.

The manual transmission also plays the role of upping interaction, making it feel a little bit more like an old-school muscle car with overtones of sports car-like agility. It's not perfect, but the Supra only got better with age and adjustments.

Toyota GR86

If there was an ultimate template for a sports car, it might look a little something like the GR86, which makes the brevity of its presence in Toyota’s lineup all the more painful. This is a front-engined, rear-drive, two-door coupe with a six-speed manual transmission up front (an auto was optional, but why would you?) and a limited-slip differential out back. It’s a recipe that was defined by the previous GT86, but one refined and extrapolated on in this latest iteration.

This isn’t a numbers car; with only 231bhp on tap to motivate itself it’ll struggle to keep up with a well-driven Fiesta ST. Instead, this is all about balance and involvement – which is exactly our cup of tea. Every element of the GR86’s dynamic repertoire has been fettled, sharpened and refined, resulting in a fabulous sports car that operates with a quality beyond what you might expect from its power and price points.

But there was a catch, and that was how you got your hands on one. Only a very limited number of Toyota GR86s were available in the UK, all of which have been spoken for. The limited supply is thanks to a European safety regulations rule change that means the GR86 will become non-homologated for our consumption – both a shame, but also an opportunity for Toyota to start working on a new one.

