Ability is all very good but there’s reputation to consider, and heritage, plus nebulous concepts like image. Sports car choice is not some sort of meritocracy, so even if you have the most able, most technically advanced and highest quality product, you can’t expect customers to beat a path to your showrooms.

Honda probably knew that you can’t take on European sports car royalty head-on: only Porsche can build a car with the engine in the wrong place, only Ferrari can get away with selling a car that won’t go into gear properly until it’s warm. So Honda looked forward and made the car that Porsche or Ferrari might have made if they’d started from scratch. In 16 years, fewer than 20,000 NSXs were delivered worldwide. Kudos to all those who bought one. Everyone else, you need to put aside your prejudices and preconceptions and get behind the wheel.

Honda NSX: the backstory

The progenitor of the NSX is often cited as the HP‑X, the Honda Pininfarina eXperimental concept, revealed at the Turin Auto Show in 1984. It had a mid-mounted, 2-litre V6, as found in Honda’s then-current Formula 2 race car, and featured ground-effect aerodynamics and carbonfibre and Kevlar construction, though its most striking feature was a one-piece Perspex canopy in lieu of doors. Recently, the concept was restored and went on display at the 2024 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

However, the NSX arguably owes more to the Austin Rover Group. Honda was collaborating with ARG in the ’80s and at Frankfurt in 1985 the Brits revealed the striking MG EX‑E concept to widespread acclaim. It boasted a Cd of just 0.24, had an advanced, bonded aluminium spaceframe chassis and was powered by a mid-mounted 250bhp V6. Sounds like the NSX, doesn’t it? Now google it and take a look at its styling. The stark reality for ARG was that it was far too exotic for them to put into production, but the management wouldn’t let it go. Four years later, Honda revealed the NSX.