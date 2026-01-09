Kia EV3 and EV4 GT revealed – hot EV alternatives to Mini JCW, Abarth and Cupra
Kia’s new 288bhp electric hot hatches have been revealed alongside its chunky EV5 GT crossover
Following the discontinuation of the Stinger GT in 2023, the EV6 GT was Kia’s sole performance model, with the EV9 GT joining the line-up last year. Now, the Korean firm is launching three new GT models. Revealed at the Brussels Motors Show, the EV3 and EV4 GT siblings and the EV5 GT are the latest editions to take on siblings from Hyundai’s N range and the forthcoming Genesis Magma models.
All three new Kia GT models are all-wheel drive and are equipped with electronically adjustable suspension, feature a ‘GT’ performance driving mode, Kia’s Virtual Gear Shift technology and active sound design (those last two a la Hyundai Ioniq N models). It would be easy to be cynical but, having spent plenty of time behind the wheel of the EV6 GT, it’s a really impressive car that puts a number of European rivals to shame, especially in its latest updated form.
What else do you get from these new Kia GTs? The EV3 and EV4 are twins effectively, the former a crossover hatch and the latter a coupe hatch. Both are powered by twin electric motor powertrains producing a total of 288bhp generated from their 81.4kWh battery.
Interestingly, there’s a two-thirds power bias to the front, the motor positioned under the bonnet good for 194bhp with the rear mounted motor producing an additional 94bhp. There’ e-torque vectoring to manage distribution between the wheels, with the 0-62mph sprint taking 5.7sec in the EV3 GT compared to the 5.6sec the EV4 GT requires.
In spite of being mechanically the same the EV3 and EV4 GT look very different, the former a stumpier crossover and the letter a smoother hatch. The EV3 is 90mm taller but has a 140mm shorter wheelbase. The GTs are a bit more aggressive visually than the regular models they join in the range but this isn’t exactly the ‘Black Series’ treatment – the 20-inch wheels are a nice touch, shod in 245-section Pirelli tyres.
Inside, a bit of the Kia GT brand’s signature lurid green accenting marks them out as a bit more performance-focused, as do the swathes of suede materials, semi-bucket sports seats and GT sports steering wheel. The GTs will be generously equipped too, coming as standard with a Harman/Kardon premium sound system, a head-up display and wireless phone charging among myriad cabin tech.
The EV3 GT’s closest rivals are the Mini Countryman JCW Electric and Skoda Elroq vRS as well as the Abarth 600e, Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce and Vauxhall Mokka GSE – the near-identical Stellantis triplets with 276bhp and a mechanical limited-slip diff, that also don’t have driven rear wheels. They’re all a bit smaller than the Kia too. The EV4 GT is probably best compared with the Volkswagen ID.3 GTX and Cupra Born VZ.
As for the EV5 GT? That’s a bit more punchy but is a proper snub-nosed, brick-shaped SUV, almost like a mini EV9. It gets 302bhp in total, using the same motors as the EV3 and EV4 but with a slight boost to the front motor. It gets 255-section Michelin Pilot Sport 4 SUV tyres and is good for 0-62mph in 6.2sec. Its closest competitors are the Skoda Enyaq vRS and Volkswagen ID.4 GTX, both with 334bhp and good for 0-62mph in 5.5sec.
Range and efficiency are yet to be confirmed for any of the new models but expect it to be lower than the lower-powered models that share the same battery. Prices for the new Kia EV3 and EV4 GT are expected to be in the region of £50,000, while the larger more powerful EV5 GT will likely be over £55,000. Production is set to begin soon with deliveries expected to begin before the end of the summer.