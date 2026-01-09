Kia EV3 and EV4 GT revealed – hot EV alternatives to Mini JCW, Abarth and Cupra

Following the discontinuation of the Stinger GT in 2023, the EV6 GT was Kia’s sole performance model, with the EV9 GT joining the line-up last year. Now, the Korean firm is launching three new GT models. Revealed at the Brussels Motors Show, the EV3 and EV4 GT siblings and the EV5 GT are the latest editions to take on siblings from Hyundai’s N range and the forthcoming Genesis Magma models.

All three new Kia GT models are all-wheel drive and are equipped with electronically adjustable suspension, feature a ‘GT’ performance driving mode, Kia’s Virtual Gear Shift technology and active sound design (those last two a la Hyundai Ioniq N models). It would be easy to be cynical but, having spent plenty of time behind the wheel of the EV6 GT, it’s a really impressive car that puts a number of European rivals to shame, especially in its latest updated form.

What else do you get from these new Kia GTs? The EV3 and EV4 are twins effectively, the former a crossover hatch and the latter a coupe hatch. Both are powered by twin electric motor powertrains producing a total of 288bhp generated from their 81.4kWh battery.

Interestingly, there’s a two-thirds power bias to the front, the motor positioned under the bonnet good for 194bhp with the rear mounted motor producing an additional 94bhp. There’ e-torque vectoring to manage distribution between the wheels, with the 0-62mph sprint taking 5.7sec in the EV3 GT compared to the 5.6sec the EV4 GT requires.