The Lamborghini Temerario’s V8 is good for over 1000bhp

Lamborghini knows exactly how worried the Huracán-faithful are about whether the Temerario, with all its power (over 900bhp) and revs (up to 10,000rpm), will push the same emotional buttons as the old naturally aspirated howler. From Temerario Line Director Paolo Racchetti to Chief Technical Officer Dr Rouven Mohr, the message being drilled home during the Lamborghini Temerario’s UK debut was that we can expect a characterful, exciting, charismatic engine to take the place of the beloved V10.

The power and torque curves that Mohr detailed were certainly impressive, the electrified mill giving everything all the way up to 10,000rpm, unlike some turbocharged engines that tail off some way short of the limiter.

‘The decision to go with a turbo engine was obvious,’ Mohr explained. ‘The power level in this segment has increased dramatically, so another naturally aspirated engine, with future emissions regulations, it would be nearly impossible.

‘But the guideline for the entire design of the engine, from scratch, was character. We said if we do this, we have to make sure that this engine has a unique character – as close as possible to naturally-aspirated, to a race engine.

‘What is clear that coming from the V10 engine, sound expectations are high. So important for us is the sound. This flat crankshaft combined with turbo and 10,000rpm, it’s giving an outstanding behaviour, especially starting from 7000. The engine really starts to scream, a little bit like a motorcycle.’