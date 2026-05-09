The Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster might just have the world’s strangest windows

Lamborghini has added to its stable of raging bulls with the reveal of its latest ‘Few Off’ car: the Fenomeno Roadster. As per its coupe cousins revealed 12 months ago, it’s based on the carbon structure of the evo Car of the Year winning Revuelto but features a redesigned carbonfibre body. It retains Lamborghini’s 6.5-litre, naturally aspirated V12 hybrid powertrain and each of the 15 examples is expected to cost well into seven figures. Not that you can buy one, because they are all sold.

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The fourth Few Off Lamborghini, a line-up that started in 2009 with the Veneno, the Fenomeno Roadster continues along the same path with a focus on design with a small uplift in dynamic performance. So, while the V12 carried over from the Revuelto remains untouched, the chassis does gain manually adjustable dampers and the option of a semi-slick Bridgestone Potenza Sport tyre to compliment the standard Potenza Sport rubber.

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This being the first Revuelto-based model to be offered in roadster form, Lamborghini’s Centro Stile department has had to rework the bodywork to maintain aero performance. To that end there’s a spoiler blended into the windscreen header rail to direct air over the open cockpit and Speedster humps – which incorporate the rollover protection system – and in through the air intakes in the new clear engine cover to feed the V12. Its side windows are also cut in a very peculiar way, dramatically dipping mid-way to align with the angular door design just like the Veneno Roadster – this is made possible thanks to its permanent open-top configuration.