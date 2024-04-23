Here’s our first official look at the all-electric Range Rover

Just a few months since the electric Range Rover was first announced, Jaguar Land Rover has released images of the new EV undergoing extreme weather testing. The development update confirms that while it will make use of the inherent benefits of an electric powertrain, the model is also said to benefit from off-road prowess, just like its combustion-powered counterparts.

The Range Rover EV’s initial round of testing has already come to a close, and followed a full year of virtual development in simulators. First tests put JLR’s in-house assembled battery and electric drive unit through their paces in the Arctic Circle, subjecting the electric motor, transmission and associated electronics to temperatures as low as -40 degrees Celsius.

Cold weather tests also saw mules being driven on the frozen lakes of Sweden, in order to calibrate an all-new traction control system designed specifically for the EV. Free of the restrictions of a pure-combustion powertrain, the new system manages wheel slip directly at each individual electric drive unit, reducing response time and improving traction in all conditions, including off-road.

There are no new details on its performance, but we know that the model is expected to fall in-line with the 523bhp V8-powered Range Rover P530 in terms of outright pace. The electric Range Rover won’t focus on 0-62mph times though, instead claiming to be the quietest, most refined Range Rover ever produced – while the lack of an engine will certainly help in this department, clever active noise cancellation technology will also help to eliminate unwanted cabin sounds for occupants.

We’re still yet to see its design in full, but these latest images offer our best look yet at what sets the EV apart from its combustion alternatives. What’s clear to see is that not much has changed at all, with an aero-centric front grille and charging flap the only noticeable new additions.