Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Here’s our first official look at the all-electric Range Rover

JLR has released new details about the development of its very first electric Range Rover ahead of its launch later this year

by: Sam Jenkins
22 Apr 2024
2024 Range Rover Electric6

Just a few months since the electric Range Rover was first announced, Jaguar Land Rover has released images of the new EV undergoing extreme weather testing. The development update confirms that while it will make use of the inherent benefits of an electric powertrain, the model is also said to benefit from off-road prowess, just like its combustion-powered counterparts.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Range Rover EV’s initial round of testing has already come to a close, and followed a full year of virtual development in simulators. First tests put JLR’s in-house assembled battery and electric drive unit through their paces in the Arctic Circle, subjecting the electric motor, transmission and associated electronics to temperatures as low as -40 degrees Celsius.

> Range Rover Sport SV 2024 review – the new king of SUVs?

Cold weather tests also saw mules being driven on the frozen lakes of Sweden, in order to calibrate an all-new traction control system designed specifically for the EV. Free of the restrictions of a pure-combustion powertrain, the new system manages wheel slip directly at each individual electric drive unit, reducing response time and improving traction in all conditions, including off-road.

2024 Range Rover Electric6

There are no new details on its performance, but we know that the model is expected to fall in-line with the 523bhp V8-powered Range Rover P530 in terms of outright pace. The electric Range Rover won’t focus on 0-62mph times though, instead claiming to be the quietest, most refined Range Rover ever produced – while the lack of an engine will certainly help in this department, clever active noise cancellation technology will also help to eliminate unwanted cabin sounds for occupants. 

We’re still yet to see its design in full, but these latest images offer our best look yet at what sets the EV apart from its combustion alternatives. What’s clear to see is that not much has changed at all, with an aero-centric front grille and charging flap the only noticeable new additions.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Fastest electric cars 2024
Fastest electric cars
Best cars

Fastest electric cars 2024

Monstrously powerful and packed full of tech, EVs can be a force to be reckoned with. We run down the fastest of all time
16 Apr 2024
Italy bans Alfa Romeo Milano name, so now it’s Alfa Romeo Junior
Alfa Romeo Junior/Milano
News

Italy bans Alfa Romeo Milano name, so now it’s Alfa Romeo Junior

Just a few days after the Milano's reveal, Alfa Romeo has been forced to change the car’s name entirely
15 Apr 2024
BMW i4 eDrive35 review: does less equal more?
BMW i4 eDrive35 – front
Reviews

BMW i4 eDrive35 review: does less equal more?

BMW’s cheapest i4 gets a smaller battery, less power and a £50,755 price tag – is it a worthy alternative to a Polestar 2?
12 Apr 2024
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Weissach Package review: two seats, 1020bhp and £186,300
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT – front
Review

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Weissach Package review: two seats, 1020bhp and £186,300

We’ve driven the new, record-breaking Taycan Turbo GT – it’s astonishing in some ways but confusing in others
10 Apr 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Volkswagen Touareg 2024 review – a true BMW X5 rival?
2024 Volkswagen Touareg
Reviews

Volkswagen Touareg 2024 review – a true BMW X5 rival?

Volkswagen’s dependable SUV has had a big update and still does exactly what it says on the tin, which is no bad thing
19 Apr 2024
UK speeding fines 2024 – what are the latest penalties for drivers?
Speeding fines header
Advice

UK speeding fines 2024 – what are the latest penalties for drivers?

Here's everything you need to know about speeding fines in the UK and other possible motoring-related offences
18 Apr 2024
Used car deals of the week
Main used car deals
Advice

Used car deals of the week

In this week's used car deals, we've sourced everything from a Kia Stinger GT S to a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta
18 Apr 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content