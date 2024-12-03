How this Range Rover's clever hidden tech has saved me serious money

Once a quarter, the late LJK Setright would use his column in Car to discuss the subject of four-wheel steering. Specifically the four-wheel steering Honda had developed for the Prelude. Like many, I enjoyed reading Setright’s views on the technology finding its way into new cars during the ’80s and ’90s gold rush of car development. And, like many, I rarely had the intellect to fully comprehend his work. Reading his copy then, and now, is the literary equivalent of trying to keep up with Dickie Meaden when he decides to make some progress behind the wheel.

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What does any of this have to do with our Range Rover Sport? It too has four-wheel steering, and it’s one of the best systems I’ve experienced. Art director Rich Browne’s Audi S8 has it too, but in the limo, while effective at providing it with impressive low-speed mobility, it’s not as impressive as it is in the Sport.

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The S8 has 3.1 metres of real estate between its two driven axles, the Sport 2.9 metres, and while the Audi’s system works its miracles at low speed, at medium to higher speeds, when the rear wheels turn in the same direction as the fronts, it feels less effective despite the built-in stability its overall length naturally provides.