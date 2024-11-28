Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

evo Car of the Year issue 329 on sale now

evo's 2024 Car of the Year issue has arrived – grab a copy in-store or via our online shop to read the spectacular 83-page test

by: Yousuf Ashraf
4 Dec 2024
evo issue 3294

The 2024 Car of the Year issue of evo is now on sale at your local newsagent, supermarket or convenience store, or you can order a copy directly from our online shop.

How to get your copy of evo

Issue 329 – what's inside

It's time to crown the very best performance car launched in the last 12 months. evo Car of the Year 2024 is here, featuring nine of the most desirable and exciting driver's cars you can buy on equally spectacular roads in the Pyrénées – and on track. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Though we've anticipated the demise of combustion-engined performance cars for what feels like years and years, one look at our eCoty line-up reveals there’s still an eclectic, varied and characterful selection of driving machines to sink your teeth into in 2024. 

Some are familiar – the refreshed McLaren Artura and Mazda MX-5, for example – and others push established concepts to new extremes. Think Audi’s hunkered-down, IMSA-liveried RS6 GT and the new, 656bhp Aston Martin Vantage

evo issue 3294

Anything that's delivered a thrilling, memorable drive in the last 12 months has made the cut, no matter the body shape, the number of cylinders or driven wheels. Hence Morgan's Dynamic Handling Pack-equipped Plus Four lines up next to the Ford Mustang Dark Horse, Gen 2 Toyota GR Yaris and BMW M4 CS. Of course, there's a 911 too – this time the road-biased, GT3 RS-engined S/T

We established a pecking order across four glorious days of driving in the Pyrénées, in rain and shine, plus testing at the Navarra circuit. You can read the full feature and find out our winner by picking up a copy of evo 329, which also includes first drives of the Alpine A290 electric hot hatch, Porsche’s new Panamera GTS, the new BMW M135 and more. 

evo issue 329 is available now in-store or online via the evo shop.

