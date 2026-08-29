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evo issue 350 – what’s inside

In evo issue 350 our Supercar Eras series continues, in which we gather six of the most significant supercars from every decade from the 1970s until the 2020s to track the progress and development of the ultimate halo cars. This time it’s the turn of the 2000s, with the Mercedes SLR McLaren, Ford GT, Aston Martin Vanquish, Porsche 911 GT2, Ferrari 599 GTB and Lamborghini Murciélago SV representing the era. As we found out, this mix of archetypical mid-engined supercars, front-engined models and road racers is one of the most compelling of all the decades so far.

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Elsewhere in evo 350, we come (at least some way) back down to Earth by testing Audi’s new hybrid-powered RS5 Avant against the best fast estate in the business: the BMW M3 CS Touring. When this generation of M3 launched it was a huge departure, being bigger and more complex than before and eventually offered with four-wheel drive. Against the latest wave of performance execs, however, it seems old school. The RS5 Avant is an electrified 630bhp family wagon with trick four-wheel drive tech, and the small matter of 2370kg to lug around. Can it overcome the M3’s relative purity with brute force?

At the more affordable end of the spectrum, issue 350 also includes a comparison between one of the last standing traditional sports cars – the Mazda MX-5 – and the Alpine A290, an electric hot hatch that previews what’s to come for obtainable performance models. Despite their vastly different technologies and approaches the two converge in price, both costing £34k (although the 2-litre MX-5 has just, sadly, gone off sale in the UK). The Alpine is more powerful and quicker on paper, but it has a job on its hands matching the MX-5’s back-to-basics thrills.

Also in this issue, we revisit the 987-generation Porsche Cayman R, test the new Ferrari Amalfi Spider and Maserati’s updated GranTurismo Trofeo, as well as Alfa Romeo’s Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa. To read all of this, plus the latest updates from the evo Fast Fleet, our columnists and more, subscribe or head to the evo shop to have a copy of issue 350 delivered to your door.