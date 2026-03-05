Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
New Maserati GranTurismo spied testing – Italy’s underdog Aston Martin rival sharpens up

The Maserati GranTurismo is getting a mid-life refresh. Expect a nip and a tuck rather than revolutionary changes

by: Ethan Jupp
5 Mar 2026
Maserati GranTurismo spied10

The current Maserati GranTurismo arrived in 2023 to not that much fanfare at all. Admittedly, what felt like a heavy facelift of the old car fitted with a new engine was always going to struggle in the shadow of Maserati’s then-new supercar, the MC20. All the same, good though it was, the GranTurismo didn’t make a huge impression, less so the electric Folgore version. Neither have made a huge sales impression either. Now though, Maserati is preparing updates for its entry in the GT car market.

The updated GranTurismo will follow hot on the heels of the MCPura, Maserati’s lightly updated supercar that takes over from the MC20. Given its approach to that car, we can make some inferences in terms of what to expect from the new GT.

It looks like the design is set for significant enough changes to warrant some fairly heavy camo. We can see apertures for the coolers at each flank of the prototype’s nose, without any visible shape. We can also see what looks like a much taller central grille aperture, that seems to combine what were two central intake elements on the current car into one. At the rear there’s almost no disguise and for good reason – there don’t appear to be any changes… save for perhaps one. Those clear rear lights aren’t a feature with which we’re familiar on the current GranTurismo.

Maserati GranTurismo spied10

What changes can we expect underneath? As with the MC20 into the MCPura, not many. In the Modena and top-spec Trofeo we can expect to see the Nettuno twin-turbo V6 engine retained. Its current power outputs are 482bhp and 582bhp for the respective trim levels, though we know from the MC20 and MCPura there’s more in this engine, so a modest bump is possible.

More likely to sport significant changes will be the GranTurismo Folgore models that Maserati appears to be persisting with, given we can see a GranCabrio Folgore testing here. If not performance - it’s already got 751bhp thanks to its tri-motor set-up - then range. At present the stated range is 280 miles, though it’s best to plan your longer journeys in 200-mile jumps. What the Folgore sorely needs is more dependable longer legs.

It’s unknown when the new GranTurismo will debut. We might see it before the end of this year, if not in 2027.

