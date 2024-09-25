McLaren’s P1 successor arrives next month

McLaren isn’t shy when it comes to launching hypercars. In the space of less than a decade it’s given us the Senna, Speedtail, Elva, Sabre and Solus GT, but the launch of a McLaren ‘1’ car – a flagship hypercar at the bleeding edge – doesn’t come around very often.

On 6 October McLaren will pull the covers off the successor to the P1, which McLaren Automotive CEO Michael Leiters describes as 'the next icon, the next benchmark'. Being the son of P1 and grandson of F1, the new car couldn’t have bigger shoes to fill.

Few technical details are known about the new hypercar, but if the P1 is anything to go by, it’ll set a benchmark for future McLarens in its design and engineering philosophy. It’ll almost certainly be a hybrid, furthering McLaren's development of electrified powertrains that began with the P1 and continues with today's Artura. Expect it to push out beyond 1000bhp, surpassing the 903bhp P1.

As for how much the electrical elements of the powertrain will contribute to that figure remains to be seen. Part of what made the P1 so spectacular was how its electric motor served to enhance the performance and response of its V8 engine, rather than take over from it. Battery and motor technology has moved on dramatically since the P1, which could allow McLaren to pursue a similar philosophy but with less weight, more power and more sophisticated electronics.