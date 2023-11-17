While HWA is perhaps one of the best equipped engineering firms for developing a car from start to finish, there are still elements that have been outsourced. Schöning revealed that development for the ABS/ESP system alone cost the company €4.5m, with the headlights costing another €1.5m due to their complexity – given the short 100-unit run, that’s €60,000 of development cost per car for those two elements alone.

Interior and design

On the inside, it’s as much a modernised and honed equivalent of the original, as its exterior. This may not be the finished article, as HWA describes it as an ‘interior testbed’ that’s a ‘design evaluation study, created to establish aesthetic, ergonomic and engineering targets’.

That said, it’s no dog-eared prototype inside. There’s an air of quality and refinement, with most of the cabin being swathed in diamond-quilted leather, including the seats. HWA has for now elected to eschew a fully modern, supportive bucket, in favour of a more retro setup. They do feature four-point harnesses though and, HWA claims, the bolstered rear items feature ISOFIX. Well-integrated is the full roll cage, disguised by Alcantara-clad trim.

The general dashboard topography should be familiar to the 190E-faithful, as should a four-spoke steering wheel, though this is certainly much-revised by comparison to the original’s. While the seats and door handles are similar to the original, modern touches are scattered throughout, including a digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen with smartphone mirroring. The HWA Evo will also feature wireless phone charging and a high-end sound system.

Having partnered with US-based historic performance car specialist Curated for the project, HWA founder Hans Werner Aufrecht said: ‘The Evo II was a design icon of the early 1990s and set benchmarks in terms of style. Our idea was to reinterpret this design. With Curated, we wanted a partner at our side for this project who knows the market for such cars inside out and believes in the HWA Evo. I think we are creating the best conditions for the HWA Evo to be successful.’

If you like the sound of the Evo you’ll be pleased to hear there’s more to come. Recreations of iconic models from other brands are also in the pipeline following the launch of the Evo, with HWA starting to build one-off commissions for private customers.

The Evo will be limited to just 100 units worldwide (all are sold), and as you might expect, HWA's engineering expertise doesn't come cheap: the Evo costs about the same as a Ferrari SF90 XX Spider at over £700,000. For reference, Prodrive’s P25 costs from £552,000, while the TWR SuperCat costs from £225k (ex tax). The original 190E 2.5-16 Evo II now fetching in excess of £200,000 at auction.